5 Tips To Maintain Your Car's CVT Transmission

Do you have a tiny, fuel-efficient car? Most subcompact vehicles are top picks when it comes to gas mileage, in part thanks to their automatic continuously variable transmissions, or CVT. So what is a CVT? Long story short, a CVT differs from a standard transmission because they use pulleys and belts/chains to manage gear ratios instead of fixed gears. CVTs are known for their flexibility and fuel efficiency, making them ideal for use in small- and mid-size vehicles. You'll find them in everything from the Polaris RZR to the Toyota Corolla.

Like all parts of your car, the CVT requires regular maintenance. Many of the problems seen with CVT transmissions can be blamed on inadequate upkeep — likely because many people don't know how to care for this specific transmission. However, certain CVTs have notoriously bad transmission problems.

In this case, doing your regular maintenance is even more important to protect your vehicle from future trouble. However, CVTs require a different maintenance schedule from the traditional gearshift-type transmission. We've collected five tips to help you make sure you're doing the work required to keep your vehicle's CVT running smoothly.