Why Mixing Transmission Fluids Can Destroy Your Car

It goes without saying that your transmission is one of the most critical components of your vehicle. The layman's description of how it works is fairly intuitive: the transmission is the middle-man between the engine and the driveshaft. Most vehicles can't use direct-drive systems because doing so would stall the engine; a transmission allows the engine's crankshaft to spin at a different rate than the output shaft.

Most automatic transmissions operate on the principle of fluid dynamics –- that is, they use specialized transmission fluid in a device called a torque converter instead of a clutch like a manual transmission. This is what you're actually pouring automatic transmission fluid (ATF) into when you change it. Manuals use their own fluid, called manual transmission fluid (MTF). MTF is particularly heavy and viscous, far more so than ATF; the two absolutely will not mix. However, all the following rules for ATF apply to MTF as well concerning which compound is appropriate to use when it's time to change your transmission fluid.

There are many types of transmission fluids on the market; for instance, ATF has Dexron VI (GM), Mercon V (Ford), ATF+4 (Stellantis), and multi-vehicle compositions, to name several. Every major manufacturer builds their cars to utilize a certain formula; deviating will cause the torque converter to behave abnormally. Symptoms include slipping gears, your car not shifting into gear, burning or overheating smells, and more. These will only get worse over time, leading to irreparable damage. So it's vital to make sure that you use the correct fluid, filled to the correct amount, for your particular make and model.

