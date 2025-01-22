6 Cars With Notoriously Bad Transmission Problems

As an integral part of the car's drive train, the transmission is crucial for the proper functioning of the vehicle. Its sole purpose is to transfer the engine power to the driving wheels through the set of gears. Over the years, the original concept has been improved from the basic manual gearbox to modern, precise, efficient, and electronically controlled automatics. You might think that manufacturers have managed to make transmissions super-reliable by now.

However, this is not always the case. Whether it is poor engineering, sub-standard components, or lack of refinement or testing, cars from reputable brands like Ford or BMW have poor transmissions, which has led to lawsuits, recalls, and a declining reputation. The worst thing is that sometimes companies were aware of such problems, but ultimately decided not to address the problem prior to release — hoping that extended warranties and software updates would sort things out. Well, sometimes that doesn't help, which is why these six cars are notorious for having bad transmission problems.