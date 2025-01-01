Who Owns Nissan And Where Are Its Cars Built?

Though less popular than Toyota, Nissan still has a strong following worldwide, and it's among the top 10 car companies in the world. Among its well-known offerings are the Nissan GT-R, Altima, Titan, and Leaf. The Japanese automaker has a rich history of both solo endeavors and partnerships.

Advertisement

Nissan's roots can be traced back to when the Kwaishinsha Motor Car Works was founded in Tokyo in 1911. The company introduced its first product, a DAT — named for the last-name initials of owners Kenjiro Den, Rokuro Aoyama and Aketaro Takeuchi – three years later. In 1934 it changed its name to Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. after it was purchased by Nihon Sangyo Co. Its cars, however, were still known in an echo of the original name — Datsun — branding that would last until the 1970s. But in 1937, the Nissan brand, which means "Sun Origin Industries," joined Datsun among the company's offerings.

In its nine decades as Nissan, the carmaker grew not only in Japan but also overseas. Between the 1970s and 1980s, it grew significantly — peaking in 1985 when it sold around 830,000 vehicles in the United States, surpassing the figures Toyota and Honda recorded that year. In 1999, it entered into a partnership with other brands and formed the Renault-Nissan-Mistubishi Alliance. The alliance owns Nissan and its luxury line Infiniti — though that may be about to change.

Advertisement