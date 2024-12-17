Is Nissan Really Making A 2025 Titan?

The recent uptick in volume and quantity of AI-generated images (and other misleading information) is alarming. Some images of supposed new cars and trucks are quite good, the 2025 Subaru Baja, for example, while others are easy to spot as fakes.

Advertisement

When trying to decide if the image on your screen is real, start by looking at any text, especially on tires and vehicle badges. The first hint comes at the six-second mark in one video announcing the 2025 Nissan Titan. While there are no issues with the "TITAN" front plate, the NISSAN badge in the grille's center has an out-of-place mark at the end. The biggest discrepancy is the misspelled NISSAN across the front edge of the hood. A few seconds later, the front view changes to a garbled NISSAN badge and TIITAN on the front plate. The discrepancies continue throughout the video, at one point showing the truck with NITAN on the tailgate and NISSANI on the rear plate.

It's clear that Nissan had nothing to do with the reveal of this fake AI-rendered 2025 Nissan Titan spoof. Even if the images were somehow leaked prototype drawings of the new truck, its name and Nissan would be spelled correctly. However, to the video creator's credit, the first second contains a disclaimer revealing the use of AI technology to create "some visuals."

Advertisement