Is Nissan Really Making A 2025 Titan?
While the prospect of an updated Nissan Titan for 2025 is an appealing thought, it's not really happening despite some video evidence on YouTube. Unfortunately, since the Titan was among several top-brand cars and trucks that are being discontinued, it's safe to say that the Nissan Titan isn't coming back in 2025.
For fun, let's suppose for a moment that the rumors are true. The Titan was already one of the best-looking Nissan trucks ever designed, but the AI-generated design in the video takes the truck's visual appeal up a notch. In addition to its sleek design, rumors credit the new Nissan Titan with specs similar to the outgoing 2024 model. Drivetrain specs include a 5.6L V8 that provides 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque backed by a nine-speed automatic transmission. However, if the 2025 Titan does come out with the rumored specs, towing capacity would increase from the 2024 Titan's maximum of 9,299 pounds to 11,000 pounds.
How to tell the 2025 Nissan Titan video is AI generated
The recent uptick in volume and quantity of AI-generated images (and other misleading information) is alarming. Some images of supposed new cars and trucks are quite good, the 2025 Subaru Baja, for example, while others are easy to spot as fakes.
When trying to decide if the image on your screen is real, start by looking at any text, especially on tires and vehicle badges. The first hint comes at the six-second mark in one video announcing the 2025 Nissan Titan. While there are no issues with the "TITAN" front plate, the NISSAN badge in the grille's center has an out-of-place mark at the end. The biggest discrepancy is the misspelled NISSAN across the front edge of the hood. A few seconds later, the front view changes to a garbled NISSAN badge and TIITAN on the front plate. The discrepancies continue throughout the video, at one point showing the truck with NITAN on the tailgate and NISSANI on the rear plate.
It's clear that Nissan had nothing to do with the reveal of this fake AI-rendered 2025 Nissan Titan spoof. Even if the images were somehow leaked prototype drawings of the new truck, its name and Nissan would be spelled correctly. However, to the video creator's credit, the first second contains a disclaimer revealing the use of AI technology to create "some visuals."