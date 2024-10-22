10 Of The Best Looking Nissan Trucks Ever Designed

Nissan has an interesting history when it comes to trucks. If you look back at trucks branded as Nissan, you could only go back a few decades before you ran out of names. However, Nissan has actually been making trucks nearly as long as any other old automaker. The company began making trucks as early as the 1930s under the Datsun name. It wasn't until 1983 that Nissan started using its name on trucks. That means Nissan has sold trucks longer under the Datsun name than it did under the Nissan name.

While most people are familiar with Nissan's current lineup of trucks, fewer may be aware of Nissan's longer history with its Datsun lineup, which also included cars. So, when it comes to truck design, Nissan has been at it for only a decade less than Ford when it comes to making trucks and Ford was credited with making the first production pickup truck. That means there are tons of Nissan-built trucks on the market.

With Nissan discontinuing the Maxima and shifting toward EVs, there may come a time when Nissan stops making gas-powered trucks altogether, so it's good to appreciate them while we can. Here are some of Nissan's most inspired truck designs, which ranged from consumer-level vehicles to commercial box trucks. They may not always be the coolest trucks, but Nissan still knows how to put a truck together. Since looks are subjective, the list is ordered from newest to oldest when it comes to Nissan's lineup.

