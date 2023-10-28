Nissan's Electric Truck Strategy Is Refreshingly Blunt

Nissan is considering the potential for an electric pickup truck but is in no hurry to chase rivals into launching an EV model, execs at the automaker have confirmed this week. While the Japanese car company has recently shown off a host of electric concepts — including a wildly-powered EV reinterpretation of the iconic Nissan GT-R dubbed Hyper Force — a pickup is conspicuous by its absence. That, the automaker says, is no accident.

Nissan is no stranger to electrification, of course. The company's Leaf arguably created the affordable EV segment when it launched more than a decade ago; even today, several generations later, it remains one of the most attainable electric models in the U.S. market. However, that doesn't mean Nissan is planning to rush into all-electric trucks, too.

Indeed, while other automakers have set out their flag when it comes to electrifying the lucrative pickup market, Nissan is playing it coy even with hybrid options. Where the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T are already available, while Chevrolet and others have electric trucks in the pipeline, Nissan's Frontier remains resolutely gas-only at present.