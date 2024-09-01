10 Of The Coolest Trucks We've Driven In 2024

Looking for a vehicle that will satisfy your utility needs and haul your family on a budget? You should then put the affordable, EcoBoost-powered 2024 Ford Maverick on your shortlist. Sure, Ford's compact crossover pickup won't wow you with a V8 burble, nor will it be imposing on the street. However, you will enjoy less frequent gas pump visits — 29 mpg on our test — and you'll be able to park it in tighter spaces. Make no mistake, although it shares the crossover platform with the Escape, the Maverick is a very popular utility among businesses.

Advertisement

Even if you don't need it to haul heavy cargo, the Maverick will prove to be very useful. For instance, you won't need bike racks, as the bed is big enough to accommodate adult bicycles. Alternatively, it can easily accommodate all your camping gear, thanks to its 1,500 pound payload capacity. The cabin is roomy enough for four adult passengers, too, though you won't be as comfortable as in a larger pickup truck. As for towing, the Maverick can handle up to 4,000 pounds with the Max Tow Package, which is slightly short of Hyundai Santa Cruz's 5,000 pounds.

As for the driving experience, don't expect it to wow you. Even so, thanks to its crossover roots, the Maverick is predictable in the corners, with minimal body roll. Meanwhile, the 250 hp, 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine hiding inside the hood is quite peppy and can be equipped with an optional AWD. Another option is the FWD-only, 191 hp hybrid, which is rated at an impressive 40 mpg for city driving.

Advertisement