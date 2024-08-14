12 Of The Best Looking Ford Trucks Ever Designed

Ford hasn't lost its touch after all these decades of building trucks. The 2024 Ford Raptor has an aggressive stance, with larger tires and a massive Ford logo across the front. Ford's Raptor looks like it's supposed to be driven exactly as Ford wants you to drive it, which is however you want. In our first drive of the F-150 Raptor, we were really impressed with its off- and on-road performance. However, the truck is still more than capable and refined enough to be used as a truck and a daily driver if need be.

Under the hood looks as good as rest of the truck. You can get one of these monsters with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that outputs 450 hp or the same supercharged 5.2-liter V8 Ford puts in the Shelby GT500 that outputs an insane 720 hp. With the upgraded engine, the truck can scoot from zero to 60 mph in a little under four seconds. In short, this truck has everything including both looks and functionality as the truck can tow upward of 8,200 pounds.

The only real downside to this truck is the price. With the V8 engine, prices can easily go above the $100,000 mark. It's also a hulking behemoth of a truck, so if you ever pick one up, you may want to start parking in the back of parking lots.