Here's What Made The 1935 Ford Half-Ton Pickup Truck So Unique

Ford made its first truck — the Model TT — in 1917. What you may not know is that when it went on sale (for $600), Ford made the chassis and engine (taken from its first production car, the Model T), but buyers had to either build the cab and bed configuration themselves or have a third party coach builder complete them.

This may seem like a very odd arrangement now, but back then, it was a simple matter of economics that was commonplace. What we would consider "standard features" — or even standard components of a vehicle — didn't become available as add-on options until later. The addition of a cab cost another $45 to $65, and a factory body wasn't marketed until 1923.

For the rest of the 1920s and into the early '30s, Ford offered Model A and Model B trucks that still looked much like a converted Model T car. Then, in 1935, Ford unveiled a plethora of styling updates to all of its vehicles, including the new Model 50 half-ton pickup. The truck still took many of its styling queues from passenger cars, but every one of them was still powered by Ford's exalted 3.6-liter flathead 85hp V8 engine. It was such a hit that it helped Ford sell more vehicles than Chevrolet in 1935 — a feat the company would not repeat the following year.

[Featured image by F. D. Richards via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]