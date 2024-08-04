10 Of The Fastest Classic Muscle Cars Of The 1960s, Ranked By Speed

The 1960s was a time of great change in the U.S. The country was right in the thick of the civil rights movement, the emergence of hippies, the birth of rock music, and the era of the American muscle car. Automakers had found that people liked driving huge V8 cars that could go really fast and started a veritable arms race to see who could make the fastest cars with the biggest engines. By the end of the decade, engines were easily clearing 400 horsepower.

The big players of that era included Dodge, Ford, Chevy, and GM's other automakers like Cadillac. Each manufacturer was putting out a new engine every few years as they figured out ways to encourage more and more power out of increasingly larger engines. This led to some of the greatest big block V8 engines of all time, like the Ford 429 Super Cobra Jet, Chrysler 426 Hemi, and the Chevrolet ZL1 427. These monster engines put out hundreds of horsepower and added some giddyap to the cars they powered.

With such an emphasis on speed, it's entertaining to imagine who did it the best. After all, engines can only get you so far. The car has to be made the right way in order to get the fastest possible times. That includes weight, transmission tuning, and aerodynamics. So, while many cars in the 1960s had massive engines, they were not all equally fast. Below are the fastest cars that we could find from the entire decade.