Muscle Car Vs Sports Car: What's The Difference?

Modern society loves cars. From the suburbs to winding highways and densely packed cities, our penchant for automobiles is undeniable. To many, cars symbolize unbridled freedom — the liberty to travel wherever and whenever. To others, vehicles are simply convenient tools, allowing us to dart quickly between our homes, jobs, schools, and favorite shopping centers. Regardless of what cars mean to each individual, car culture is deeply enmeshed in our society. Wherever you go, you're likely to encounter a diehard gearhead.

But automobiles are not a monolith. Even within circles of car lovers, enthusiasts differ when it comes to their individual preferences. Of all the various car types and subcategories, perhaps the two most iconic groups are muscle cars and sports cars. Muscle cars and sports cars are basically ubiquitous in our society. They line the screens of our favorite movies and TV shows, fill the garages of famous athletes and celebrities, and capture our hearts and minds as they whizz past us on the interstate. But what exactly is the difference between muscle cars and sports cars? While both types of vehicles are designed for power and speed, they differ in many ways. From engine size and power output to handling and maneuverability, here's what separates muscle cars from sports cars.