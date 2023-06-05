10 Sports Cars With The Lowest Maintenance Costs

The sports car segment isn't as lucrative for manufacturers as it once was, with buyers choosing the practicality of high-powered SUVs and crossovers over the inherent impracticality of a two-door coupe or roadster. However, there are still plenty of options on the market if you're looking for a new sports car, ranging from lightweight drop-tops to old-school V8 muscle cars. It won't stay that way forever — several sports car favorites are set to be axed soon in favor of electric alternatives — so if you're considering finally splashing out and buying yourself a weekend toy, now is as good a time as any to do it.

Buying the car is only one part of the equation, though. Running costs like maintenance can sometimes catch buyers out since an "affordable" car can start to become a lot less appealing if you have to spend a significant portion of your initial outlay just keeping it on the road. Luckily, these 10 new sports cars shouldn't break the bank to maintain.