5 Things To Know Before Buying A Classic Chevy Camaro

Maybe you owned a classic Chevy Camaro at an earlier stage of your life, you crave that big block power, or you've just fallen in love with the mean look of this famous muscle car. Whatever the reason, if you're thinking about going out and finding one of your own, there are a few things to know before you pull the trigger. After all, it's been almost 60 years since the original '67s first rolled off the assembly line, so you'll need to find one that's been taken care of better than most cars, and hopefully, you'll be able to find one that has low(ish) miles. Nobody says you have to get a Camaro, of course; you could also go after any of several classic Pontiac muscle cars or even a Plymouth.

Part of every successful fictitious classic car purchase story invariably involves a little old lady or man who bought it when it was new, then kept it in a garage all these years because "it was too much power for me" or "gas is just too expensive for these old cars." While this can and does happen, it's a long shot at best. Still, there are things you can learn for when you do come upon a classic Camaro that could be the difference between proudly driving it home that day or turning it away in search of a different and better diamond in the rough.

First generation Camaros from 1967 and after have the advantage of all the technological advances from the engines that came before. This means they're reliable, their electrical systems are mostly tried and true, and the engines have been refined enough to last you a long time. It's all about knowing what to look for and finding a quality Camaro that fits your budget. Here are a few things to know before buying a classic Chevy Camaro.