Everything Dodge Fans Should Know About The 1970 Challenger 'Black Ghost'

The streets of metropolitan Detroit first started getting tormented by a ghost in the spring of 1970. Sometimes, this specter mysteriously appeared on Telegraph Road. Occasionally, it would pop up on Woodward Avenue or Stecker Street. The pattern was never the same.

As it turns out, this wasn't an apparition from the spirit world but a black 1970 Challenger R/T SE built at the nearby Hamtramck Assembly Plant (aka Dodge Main) that quickly became known as The Black Ghost. It would suddenly appear out of nowhere, win an illegal street race or two, then vanish again back into the mist just as quickly as it had appeared — sometimes for weeks or months. Again, there was no discernable pattern regarding the when, where, or why.

The Black Ghost was hard to miss because it was one of only 23 Hemi Challenger R/T Special Editions (SE) ever produced. And of those, only the Ghost had the Gator Grain roof. Not only that, but this black beauty had a white bumblebee racing stripe wrapping the tail, making it perhaps one of the rarest Mopars you might never see in person.

The hauntings continued until 1975, allegedly never losing a race nor ever being caught by the police. What's more, no one had a clue as to who the driver was or whence it came. Then, without warning, it stopped showing up and was never seen in the Motor City again.

Needless to say, a true muscle-powered urban legend was born.