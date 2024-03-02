HEMI Aside: All About The Underrated Engines That Also Powered The 1969 Dodge Charger

The 426 HEMI V8 that powers several classic Mopar muscle cars, including the 1969 Dodge Charger, gets a lot of attention. That's understandable with its 425 brake horsepower and 490 lb-ft of torque. However, high production costs put the powerful V8 out of reach of many buyers shopping for a family car. The low demand resulted in fewer than 400 customer orders for 1969 Chargers with the 426 HEMI engine option.

The second-generation Dodge Charger's unique streamlined design and multiple engine offerings led to its popularity. So, while the mighty 426 HEMI found favor with a select few buyers, other Dodge engines powered the thousands of 1969 Dodge Chargers rolling off the assembly line.

Today, the value of a 1969 Dodge Charger with an original 426 Hemi places it on the top shelf of collector cars. If you want a 1969 Dodge Charger with a rare engine option, look for a model with the 225-cubic-inch slant-six. The most plentiful engine options include the 318- and 383-cubic-inch V8s. The most potent non-HEMI option is the 440 Magnum with 375 brake horsepower.