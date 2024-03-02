Cars

HEMI Aside: All About The Underrated Engines That Also Powered The 1969 Dodge Charger

Blue 1969 Dodge Charger parked on street Kenmo/Getty Images
By Ron King/

The 426 HEMI V8 that powers several classic Mopar muscle cars, including the 1969 Dodge Charger, gets a lot of attention. That's understandable with its 425 brake horsepower and 490 lb-ft of torque. However, high production costs put the powerful V8 out of reach of many buyers shopping for a family car. The low demand resulted in fewer than 400 customer orders for 1969 Chargers with the 426 HEMI engine option.

The second-generation Dodge Charger's unique streamlined design and multiple engine offerings led to its popularity. So, while the mighty 426 HEMI found favor with a select few buyers, other Dodge engines powered the thousands of 1969 Dodge Chargers rolling off the assembly line.

Today, the value of a 1969 Dodge Charger with an original 426 Hemi places it on the top shelf of collector cars. If you want a 1969 Dodge Charger with a rare engine option, look for a model with the 225-cubic-inch slant-six. The most plentiful engine options include the 318- and 383-cubic-inch V8s. The most potent non-HEMI option is the 440 Magnum with 375 brake horsepower.

The other 1969 Dodge Charger engines

Dodge 440 Magnum V8 engine Heritage Images/Getty Images

The smallest engine available for the mighty 1969 Charger still had plenty of grunt. Dodge offered a 225 cubic-inch six-cylinder engine in the base model that year.Equipped with a single-barrel Carter carburetor, the so-called Slant-Six generated 145 horsepower and 215 lb-ft of torque.

Alongside the Slant-Six, Dodge offered multiple V8 options on the 1969 Charger. The range started with a 230 horsepower, 318 cubic-inch base engine. The Dodge 318 produced 340 lb-ft of torque using a one-barrel Carter carburetor like the Slant-Six. The most common V8 option on the 1969 Charger was the big-block B-code 383-cubic-inch plant. Dodge offered the 383 with either a two- or four-barrel carburetor. Two-barrel carbureted 383 V8s produced 290 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque; the four-barrel delivered 330 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque.

The largest displacement engine available for the 1969 Dodge Charger was the 440-cubic-inch RB-code big block. The 1969 Dodge Charger R/T base engine and an option in other trims, the 440 Magnum featured a four-barrel Carter carburetor, a mild camshaft with hydraulic lifters, and dual exhaust. This powerful combination, second only to the 426 HEMI, delivered 375 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque.

