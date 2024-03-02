HEMI Aside: All About The Underrated Engines That Also Powered The 1969 Dodge Charger
The 426 HEMI V8 that powers several classic Mopar muscle cars, including the 1969 Dodge Charger, gets a lot of attention. That's understandable with its 425 brake horsepower and 490 lb-ft of torque. However, high production costs put the powerful V8 out of reach of many buyers shopping for a family car. The low demand resulted in fewer than 400 customer orders for 1969 Chargers with the 426 HEMI engine option.
The second-generation Dodge Charger's unique streamlined design and multiple engine offerings led to its popularity. So, while the mighty 426 HEMI found favor with a select few buyers, other Dodge engines powered the thousands of 1969 Dodge Chargers rolling off the assembly line.
Today, the value of a 1969 Dodge Charger with an original 426 Hemi places it on the top shelf of collector cars. If you want a 1969 Dodge Charger with a rare engine option, look for a model with the 225-cubic-inch slant-six. The most plentiful engine options include the 318- and 383-cubic-inch V8s. The most potent non-HEMI option is the 440 Magnum with 375 brake horsepower.
The other 1969 Dodge Charger engines
The smallest engine available for the mighty 1969 Charger still had plenty of grunt. Dodge offered a 225 cubic-inch six-cylinder engine in the base model that year.Equipped with a single-barrel Carter carburetor, the so-called Slant-Six generated 145 horsepower and 215 lb-ft of torque.
Alongside the Slant-Six, Dodge offered multiple V8 options on the 1969 Charger. The range started with a 230 horsepower, 318 cubic-inch base engine. The Dodge 318 produced 340 lb-ft of torque using a one-barrel Carter carburetor like the Slant-Six. The most common V8 option on the 1969 Charger was the big-block B-code 383-cubic-inch plant. Dodge offered the 383 with either a two- or four-barrel carburetor. Two-barrel carbureted 383 V8s produced 290 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque; the four-barrel delivered 330 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque.
The largest displacement engine available for the 1969 Dodge Charger was the 440-cubic-inch RB-code big block. The 1969 Dodge Charger R/T base engine and an option in other trims, the 440 Magnum featured a four-barrel Carter carburetor, a mild camshaft with hydraulic lifters, and dual exhaust. This powerful combination, second only to the 426 HEMI, delivered 375 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque.