Everything To Know About The 6th Generation Ford F-150

The first Ford pickup truck rolled out in 1917 with the Model TT, sparking an entire genre of vehicles still popular today. Over 100 years later, models like the extremely powerful 2024 Ford F-150 are a far cry from the humble truck beginnings overseen by automotive pioneer Henry Ford. With more than a century of pickups, there have been quite a few changes over the decades, with some iterations more impactful than others, making it easy to rank every generation of Ford's F-Series from worst to best. The 6th generation, in particular, made several modifications and became a product that directly reflected the times.

The sixth generation of the Ford F-Series ran from 1973 to 1979, giving way to enhanced interior options and reduced power. The OPEC oil shortage scare of the early '70s rattled the automotive manufacturers and the public, significantly influencing both design and purchasing decisions. Gasoline became more expensive during this time, affecting driving habits and prompting people to consider more fuel-friendly options. So, automakers like Ford needed to make their pickups more affordable and desirable. Unlike the '70s, today's conscientious buyers can research the best pickup trucks from every major brand without leaving the house.