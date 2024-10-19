Is The 2025 Subaru Baja Real?

Subaru's decades at the forefront of the automotive scene have resulted in quite an extensive catalog for the brand. From sedans like the Subaru Legacy to SUVs such as the Subaru Forester, the manufacturer has produced a diverse range of rides for various use cases. As a result, it has expanded its manufacturing, with several models from the Japan-based Subaru now made in the United States. Meanwhile, there are some Subaru offerings that once served the driving public, only to be discontinued after a few short years. The Subaru Baja — one of the strangest Subaru models to ever make it to market — is one of these vehicles, sticking around from 2003 to 2006.

Advertisement

20 years of the Baja's retirement is fast approaching as of this writing, though the online rumor mill purports it could be on its way back. Some online have claimed that the ill-fated UTE is revving up for a return in 2025, complete with pictures of the revamped vehicle now in modern pickup truck form. The truth is, there is no validity to such claims. Even if a Baja revival could do for Subaru what the Maverick did for Ford, there hasn't been official announcements of a new line of Bajas.

Those on the internet claiming the truck is coming are merely spreading false information. In fact, the supposed photos found online that support this notion are generated using artificial intelligence to deceive the masses. If you've been tricked by AI car imagery, you're far from alone. Here's how you can better protect yourself and others from this increasingly prevalent form of misinformation.

Advertisement