Is The 2025 Subaru Baja Real?
Subaru's decades at the forefront of the automotive scene have resulted in quite an extensive catalog for the brand. From sedans like the Subaru Legacy to SUVs such as the Subaru Forester, the manufacturer has produced a diverse range of rides for various use cases. As a result, it has expanded its manufacturing, with several models from the Japan-based Subaru now made in the United States. Meanwhile, there are some Subaru offerings that once served the driving public, only to be discontinued after a few short years. The Subaru Baja — one of the strangest Subaru models to ever make it to market — is one of these vehicles, sticking around from 2003 to 2006.
20 years of the Baja's retirement is fast approaching as of this writing, though the online rumor mill purports it could be on its way back. Some online have claimed that the ill-fated UTE is revving up for a return in 2025, complete with pictures of the revamped vehicle now in modern pickup truck form. The truth is, there is no validity to such claims. Even if a Baja revival could do for Subaru what the Maverick did for Ford, there hasn't been official announcements of a new line of Bajas.
Those on the internet claiming the truck is coming are merely spreading false information. In fact, the supposed photos found online that support this notion are generated using artificial intelligence to deceive the masses. If you've been tricked by AI car imagery, you're far from alone. Here's how you can better protect yourself and others from this increasingly prevalent form of misinformation.
AI car images are typically pretty easy to debunk
Thanks to the advent and accessibility of such software, AI-generated imagery has become a plague on the car scene in recent years. With the spread of these images, enthusiasts have been misled into believing long-retired iconic cars are coming back from the grave and new incarnations of current vehicles will have unrealistic looks and features in the coming years. For those not well-acquainted with AI imagery and its deviations from traditional mock-up images, it can be hard to tell the difference. Luckily, at least for now, there are multiple ways to tell if a general image is AI produced, and some tells apply primarily to automotive renderings.
Above is an AI rendering of the fake 2025 Subaru Baja, and at a glance, it's kind of convincing. However, when really giving it a good look, it becomes clear that this is no human-created concept image. First and foremost is lettering, as seen on the tire. The text appears like a white smudge from no discernible language. This is a hallmark of AI renderings, as these machines can't fully comprehend written language yet. Also worth pointing out are the small detailing mistakes, like those on the grill, the Subaru badge, and hubcap. They bend and bow in ways true artistic renderings wouldn't and, in the case of the badge, aren't exactly correct. Finally, there's the overly-perfect, squeaky-clean appearance of it all, which is a common look for AI works.
Regardless of how anyone feels about it, AI and image-generating software based on it is likely here to stay. Expect more AI-generated "concepts" to flood online automotive spaces in the coming years. Thus, it's imperative that we keep our investigative skills sharp to keep them at bay.