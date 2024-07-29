12 Top Brand Cars And Trucks Being Discontinued In 2025

While it's always sad to see production of a halo car like the Nissan GT-R come to an end, it's arguably the right time for it to go. The R35 generation first debuted back in 2009 and has not changed significantly in the decade and a half since. It's no longer the cut-price supercar killer it once was, although its performance is still impressive even after all these years. It's being sent off with two special edition variants, one of which is the GT-R Skyline Edition, complete with the R34 GT-R's famous Bayside Blue paint. Speculation has inevitably turned to the introduction of an R36 generation, but for now, Nissan has yet to make an official statement on the future of the nameplate.

It seems likely that a successor will eventually emerge, although whether it is powered by gas or electricity remains to be seen. If it's the latter, it's likely that a new generation won't emerge for another few years, to allow for the development of next-gen battery technology. It's also possible that a hybrid GT-R might be on the cards, potentially with an electrically-assisted version of the VR38 V6 found in the R35.

For now, though, the rumors count for nothing. Nissan hasn't even confirmed that it will replace the R35 with a direct successor, and so when production of the current generation ends in October 2024, there's a chance that it will be the last Nissan halo car of its kind.