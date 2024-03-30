10 Awesome New Electric Cars We're Looking Forward To

One of the coolest names for such a cool car. While the MG of today has nothing in common with what most people know as MG other than the name, the company is drawing inspiration from some of the best MG cars ever made and combining it with battery power, for some pretty exciting results. The new Cyberster is one of the first cars of its kind: a fully-electric two-seat roadster that's a lovesong to the cult classic MGB.

The Cyberster is available in RWD or AWD form, with either one motor at the rear axle or one motor for each axle. The dual-motor AWD version puts out a pretty hefty 536 hp and 535 lb-ft of torque, and allows the Cyberster to accelerate to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. Those are some pretty impressive figures, especially considering that despite the Cyberster's Miata-esque dimensions, it weighs over 4,000 lbs.

That's the slightly unfortunate reality of electric power. Purists who have owned 10 MGBs and Austin Healeys will undoubtedly be keen to point out that the driving experience will be ruined by that weight figure. However, a 4,000-lb EV and a 4,000-lb combustion-engined car aren't quite the same, and we're confident that MG has found a way to mitigate the Cyberster's seemingly porky weight figure. The Cyberster also brings drama to the table with butterfly doors, arrow-shaped rear turn signals, and a futuristic, cyberpunk design language.