Nissan R36: Is There Going To Be A New GT-R?

The R35 Nissan GT-R is an iconic performance car that has been on the scene since it first debuted in 2007. It arrived in the U.S. for the 2009 model year. Nicknamed "Godzilla," the R35 GT-R has become renowned for outperforming supercars that cost far more. The highly regarded but aging R35 GT-R is soon to come to the end of its production run and its fans are wondering about what may come next as far as the timing and propulsion system of its successor, the R36.

Let's first trace the evolution of the R35 Nissan GT-R from its initial 2009 version to its current iteration. In terms of horsepower, the original 2009 GT-R came with 480 horsepower, which has been upped to 565 horses in the 2024 standard GT-R and 600 in the Track-spec versions. Torque has gone from 434 lb-ft in 2009 to 2024's 467 or 481 lb-ft, depending on your choice of engine tune. Straight-line performance expressed as a 0-60 time has gone from 3.5 seconds in 2009 to 2.7 seconds in 2024. Price has escalated from $70,475 in 2009 to between $122,985 for the Premium Trim and $222,985 for the NISMO.