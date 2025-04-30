Can You Safely Tow With A CVT Transmission?
One of the most significant selling points of continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) is that they're tuned to offer a smooth driving experience. In fact, over the years, they've been growing in popularity, replacing both manual and automatic transmissions in many vehicles. CVTs don't use set gear ratios, so instead of feeling the jolting sensation when accelerating with a stick shift or automatic transmission, CVTs are designed to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride without disruptions.
Additionally, CVTs are considered more fuel-efficient than their manual counterparts. They're tuned to keep the engine running at low RPMS and consistently — and that's why they're becoming common in hybrid cars. However, despite the appealing perks of these modern transmissions, they're far from perfect. In fact, things can get a bit more complicated when it comes to putting in work like towing. That's why most people who car shop with driving enjoyment in mind often steer clear of CVTs.
A few years ago, the answer to whether a CVT engine could safely tow a heavy camper would have been simple: No. Now, things have changed, as CVTs are not just for typical small city cars. We now see the application of CVTs in SUVs like the Subaru Ascent and the Mitsubishi Outlander. One thing is certain: These SUVs will tow something at some point in their lifespan. Some of the best full-size SUVs for towing even feature a dedicated "tow" mode.
When is it safe to tow with a CVT?
While reliable, CVTs have components — pulleys and a belt, or a chain — that can wear down faster as they're under constant strain. So, push it to the edge by not following the towing guidelines, and it will overheat, undergo premature wear, and eventually shorten its lifespan. But that's not to say you should give up on pulling your jet ski or trailer yet. You can still safely tow a trailer with a CVT-equipped SUV by undertaking these steps.
Before you hitch up a trailer, you should know that towing isn't something you want to treat casually — especially if your SUV's transmission could be on the line. Sure, there are several CVT-equipped SUVs with the best towing ratings, like the Subaru Ascent. However, even if your manual gives the green light to tow up to 5,000 pounds, don't exceed that weight. You also want to avoid steep inclines and uneven backroads when possible.
If you plan to tow occasionally, it's best that you keep your cooling system working properly. Ensure your radiator is clean and filled with the correct transmission fluid. Inspect the hoses, caps, and overflow tank to ensure they're leak-free. You should also consider installing a transmission cooler if you plan to do plenty of towing often. It will protect your CVT from overheating — a common enemy of CVT — especially when towing on a sloppy hill and during summer.