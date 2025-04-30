Can You Safely Tow With A CVT Transmission?

One of the most significant selling points of continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) is that they're tuned to offer a smooth driving experience. In fact, over the years, they've been growing in popularity, replacing both manual and automatic transmissions in many vehicles. CVTs don't use set gear ratios, so instead of feeling the jolting sensation when accelerating with a stick shift or automatic transmission, CVTs are designed to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride without disruptions.

Additionally, CVTs are considered more fuel-efficient than their manual counterparts. They're tuned to keep the engine running at low RPMS and consistently — and that's why they're becoming common in hybrid cars. However, despite the appealing perks of these modern transmissions, they're far from perfect. In fact, things can get a bit more complicated when it comes to putting in work like towing. That's why most people who car shop with driving enjoyment in mind often steer clear of CVTs.

A few years ago, the answer to whether a CVT engine could safely tow a heavy camper would have been simple: No. Now, things have changed, as CVTs are not just for typical small city cars. We now see the application of CVTs in SUVs like the Subaru Ascent and the Mitsubishi Outlander. One thing is certain: These SUVs will tow something at some point in their lifespan. Some of the best full-size SUVs for towing even feature a dedicated "tow" mode.

