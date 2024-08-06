10 Ways To Keep Your Vehicle Engine Cool During Extreme Heat Conditions

Record-high temperatures around the world have become the new normal, and it will probably get worse in the coming decades. This unprecedented change in global climate has had a severe impact on our planet's life, but it also affects human-made machinery like cars. Extreme summer heat, spiced up with the effects of global warming, puts a huge stress on the vehicle's components and could lead to the engine overheating.

Now, cars are designed with these heatwaves in mind and tested in the most severe conditions. Thus, when working properly, the cooling system should be sufficient enough to cool the engine, even in the most challenging conditions. Even so, this assumes that the cooling system is in optimal condition and that you adjust the driving style according to the conditions outside. Not to mention, even slight engine tuning can increase the engine's heat production, putting a higher stress on the cooling system.

With that in mind, I'd like to give you some advice on how to keep your engine cool in extreme heat. Apart from writing on everything automotive for almost two decades, I've studied engineering and motor vehicles at the University of Cyril and Methodius in Skopje and worked as an aftermarket manager at a car dealership, where I learned about the nitty-gritty of engine cooling. Meanwhile, I meddled with some tuned cars and found upgrades that can keep the engine cool, even during aggressive driving. So, let's have a look at the steps you should take to ensure your engine stays cool during the summer.

