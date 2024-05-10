10 Of The Best New SUVs For Towing, Ranked

SUVs, once considered gas-guzzling behemoths for off-road adventures, have undergone a remarkable transformation. Their roots date back to the early 20th century when they emerged as utilitarian vehicles built on pickup truck platforms. Over the years, SUVs have become comfortable, family-friendly vehicles, blending ruggedness with everyday practicality. Nowadays, SUVs boast a compelling package, blending comfort, sleek design, surprising capability, and advanced technology.

One area where SUVs have significantly improved in muscle is towing. No longer are SUVs limited to light-duty hauling; modern alternatives can now tackle some serious towing tasks. The newfound strength is due to several factors, including robust transmissions, powerful engines, and advanced engineering. These improvements have opened up a world of possibilities, allowing SUV owners to tow everything from trailers to boasts to campers to heavy equipment.

Below, we delve into the best new SUVs for towing. We explore some of the most impressive models today, all with towing capacities of over 8,000 pounds. These are some of the best new SUVs you can hitch up your adventure confidently, ranked by how much weight they can pull.