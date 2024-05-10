10 Of The Best New SUVs For Towing, Ranked
SUVs, once considered gas-guzzling behemoths for off-road adventures, have undergone a remarkable transformation. Their roots date back to the early 20th century when they emerged as utilitarian vehicles built on pickup truck platforms. Over the years, SUVs have become comfortable, family-friendly vehicles, blending ruggedness with everyday practicality. Nowadays, SUVs boast a compelling package, blending comfort, sleek design, surprising capability, and advanced technology.
One area where SUVs have significantly improved in muscle is towing. No longer are SUVs limited to light-duty hauling; modern alternatives can now tackle some serious towing tasks. The newfound strength is due to several factors, including robust transmissions, powerful engines, and advanced engineering. These improvements have opened up a world of possibilities, allowing SUV owners to tow everything from trailers to boasts to campers to heavy equipment.
Below, we delve into the best new SUVs for towing. We explore some of the most impressive models today, all with towing capacities of over 8,000 pounds. These are some of the best new SUVs you can hitch up your adventure confidently, ranked by how much weight they can pull.
Chevrolet Suburban – 8,300 Pounds
The Chevrolet Suburban is a capable full-size SUV with ample space for up to nine passengers thanks to its three rows of seating. For the 2024 model year, the Chevrolet Suburban has a $59,200 starting price and six trim options: LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier, and High Country. As standard, the Suburban uses a mighty 5.3-liter V8 engine with 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. Chevrolet also offers two additional engines, a 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque and a 3.0-liter turbodiesel six-cylinder with 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.
These engines pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels as standard. Fortunately, Chevrolet offers four-wheel drive as standard on the higher trims and optional on the lower trims. Chevy's engine lineup is highly capable, with the base configuration offering the best towing rating of 8,300 pounds with the Max Trailering package. The Suburban also has an impressive payload limit of 1,750 pounds in this trim. Despite being less powerful, the diesel engine also has impressive towing and payload ratings of 8,100 and 1,625 pounds, respectively.
In addition to its mighty engines, the Suburban has plenty of advanced trailering technology. Chevy fits the Suburban with a comprehensive camera system with up to 13 viewing options. Four of these camera angles are convenient for trailer monitoring and pre-departure checklists. Additional tech to help enhance the trailering experience includes the trailer brake controller, tire pressure monitoring system, four-corner adaptive suspension, and dynamic fuel management.
Lincoln Navigator – 8,300 Pounds
The Lincoln Navigator, redesigned in 2022, is a luxury full-size SUV with intuitive technologies and immaculate craftsmanship. Like most SUVs on this list, the Navigator has tree-row seating, offering ample space for up to eight passengers. For the 2024 model year, the Navigator has a $82,765 starting price and six trim options: Premiere, Reserve, Reserve L, Black Label, and Black Label L. Unlike most full-size SUVs, the 2024 Lincoln Navigator has one engine option: a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 with 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels as standard.
While this engine is more powerful than rivals like the Chevrolet Suburban, the Navigator only has a maximum towing rating of 8,300 pounds. However, thanks to its standard four-wheel drive system, the Navigator can easily tackle a wide range of road conditions and climates. For a better towing experience, Lincoln offers a Heavy-Duty Trailer tow package. This package has a suite of features, including trailer reverse technology with an auto mode and five different perspectives. With this technology, you can seamlessly adjust the cameras, track the trailer movements, and get alerts.
In addition, Lincoln offers five standard drive modes on all Navigator models. However, the Heavy-Duty Trailer tow package adds another Slow Climb drive mode. The Navigator also features adaptive suspension and a great selection of driver-assist technology, including intelligent adaptive cruise control and intersection assist.
Chevrolet Tahoe – 8,400 Pounds
The 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe is a full-size three-row SUV with a reasonable starting price of $56,200. It promises innovative tech, plenty of power, and a spacious interior with ample space for up to eight people. For the 2024 model year, the Tahoe has six trim options: LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier, and High Country. Chevrolet powers the Tahoe with three engine options: two V8s and a turbodiesel. The base engine is a 5.3-liter V8 with 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels as standard. This configuration of the Chevrolet Tahoe paired with the Max Trailering package has the best maximum towing capacity of 8,300 pounds.
The 6.2-liter V8 offers the best performance, boasting 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque in most trims. However, the RST trim ups the performance to an impressive 433 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. Despite being the most powerful engine, it only helps the Tahoe achieve a maximum towing capacity of 8,200 pounds with the Max Trailering package.
While the V8s have Stop/Start and dynamic fuel management, they can't match the fuel efficiency of the 3.0-liter turbodiesel six-cylinder engine. This powertrain produces 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Like the V8s, it also pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission, powering the rear or four wheels, depending on the trim. Despite being the most efficient, the turbodiesel-powered trims only have a maximum towing capacity of up to 8,100 pounds.
GMC Yukon – 8,400 Pounds
The Yukon is a three-row SUV at the top of GMC's gas-powered SUV lineup. Its competitors include the Toyota Sequoia, Ford Expedition, and its corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Tahoe. For the 2024 model year, the GMC Yukon has a $58,200 starting price, with the longer XL variant starting at $61,200. GMC offers five trim options: SLE, SLT, AT4, Denali, and Denali Ultimate. The base SLE and SLT trims use a 5.3-liter V8 engine with 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The remaining trims boast a mightier 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.
While these V8s promise better fuel economy due to dynamic fuel management, GMC offers an efficient 3.0-liter turbodiesel six-cylinder engine with 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. No matter the engine option, the Yukon uses a 10-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels as standard. GMC also offers a four-wheel drive system as standard on some trims, but it's also available as an option for the base trims. In its standard form, the 2WD Yukon has the highest maximum towing capacity of 8,400 pounds. The 2WD 6.2-liter V8 and diesel-powered Yukon trims have 8,200 and 8,100 pounds max towing capacities, respectively.
However, the Yukon models must have the Max Trailering package to maximize towing capacities. This package offers a ProGrade Trailering system with a smart trailer integration indicator, an enhanced cooling radiator, a Hitch View, a two-speed transfer case, and a trailer brake controller. GMC also offers an Enhanced Trailering Technology package with an auxiliary trailer camera, trailering assist guidelines, and trailer camera provisions.
Nissan Armada – 8,500 Pounds
The Nissan Armada is a full-size eight-seat SUV that can explore further and tow bigger. The 2024 Nissan Armada has a $55,720 starting price, promising buyers a luxurious interior, a V8 engine, and revolutionary tech. For the 2024 model year, the Armada has four trim options: SV, SL, Midnight Edition, and Platinum. In a world where automakers gravitate towards smaller engines and hybrids, Nissan retains the mighty V8 in the Armada. Under its hood sits a 5.6-liter V8 with 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs with a seven-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels as standard.
Nissan also offers a four-wheel drive system with a two-speed transfer case on all trims. Despite being a large body-on-frame SUV, the Nissan Armada boasts a maximum towing capacity of up to 8,500 pounds. Nissan offers a few standard packages like trailer sway control and trailer brake controller for a better towing experience. In addition, this three-row SUV boasts a maximum payload capacity of up to 1,636 pounds. While SUVs like the Sequoia and Wagoneer have better towing and payload capacities, none of them can match the lower price of the Armada.
Infiniti QX80 – 8,500 Pounds
The Infiniti QX80 is a full-size three-row SUV with much in common with the Nissan Armada. Unlike the Armada, the QX80 has a higher starting price of $74,150. With this, buyers get a handsome design, a comfortable and quiet interior, and an intuitive infotainment system. The 2024 QX80 lineup has three trim options: Luxe, Premium Select, and Sensory. These trims use a powerful 5.6-liter V8 engine with 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. Like the Nissan Armada, the V8 pairs with a seven-speed automatic transmission with downshift rev-matching and Snow and Tow modes.
While the base variants have a rear-wheel-drive setup, Infiniti offers optional all-mode four-wheel drive. Thanks to the mighty V8 engine and body-on-frame construction, the QX80 has a maximum towing capacity of up to 8,500 pounds, similar to the Nissan Armada. Fortunately, Infiniti offers plenty of standard features in the QX80, including self-leveling rear suspension. This setup enables the QX80 to maintain an optimum ride height even when towing.
The QX80 also has a suite of driver assistance technologies, such as a smart rear-view mirror, an around-view monitor, backup collision intervention, and intelligent cruise control. While the 2024 Infiniti QX80 is already impressive, Infiniti plans to introduce a revised version in 2025. This 2025 QX80 will do away with the V8 engine in favor of a more potent twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with 450 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.
Dodge Durango – 8,700 Pounds
The Dodge Durango is a capable three-row SUV with a $41,670 starting price. It boasts advanced technologies, impressive towing capacity, and uncompromised utility. For the 2024 model year, the Durango has 15 trim options, ranging from the base SXT trim to the monstrous Durango SRT Hellcat Premium super SUV. The base trims use an efficient 3.6-liter V6 engine with 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. While it's not the most powerful engine in the lineup, it enables the Durango to tow a maximum of 6,200 pounds.
For the best towing experience, Dodge offers V8 engines with a maximum towing capacity of 8,700 pounds. First among these V8s is the 5.7-liter Hemi, which produces 360 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. While that's better performance than the V6, this engine requires the Tow N Go package, helping it achieve the maximum towing figure. With the Tow N Go package, the 5.7 liters V8 powered Durango models benefit from the menacing looks of the SRT, an increased top seed of 145 mph, an electronically limited-slip differential, Track, Sport, Snow, and Tow drive modes, SRT active damping suspension, and an SRT performance exhaust.
On the other hand, the more powerful 6.4-liter Hemi V8 in the Durango SRT trim doesn't need the package to achieve the maximum towing figure — all engines in the lineup pair with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels. Dodge also offers optional all-wheel drive to enhance the driver's confidence further. Some Durango models feature additional towing tech like Trailer-tow Group IV. This equipment introduces an integrated brake controller, a Class IV hitch receiver, an integrated trailer brake switch, and rear road leveling shocks.
Ford Expedition – 9,300 Pounds
The Expedition is Ford's full-size three-row SUV, boasting ample space for up to eight people. Unlike the Chevrolet Suburban, Jeep Wagoneer, and GMC Yukon, the 2024 Ford Expedition has a lower starting price of $55,525. The lineup has 10 trim options, all rocking a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 with multiple potencies. In the base trims, the engine produces 380 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. On Limited, King Ranch, and Platinum trims, the engine produces 400 horsepower and 480 lb-t of torque. The Timberline trim houses the most power, boasting 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque.
The EcoBoost V6 pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission, powering the rear wheels as standard. Ford also offers four-wheel drive with a limited-slip differential on some models. While 4WD is essential in some situations, the 2WD models boast the best maximum towing capacity of up to 9,300 pounds. However, this is only achievable with the Heavy-Duty Trailer towing package.
Ford equips the 2024 Expedition with performance and technology features like continuous controlled damping and a 360-degree camera. The Expedition has better driving dynamics with continuous controlled damping since the system adapts the suspension to oncoming deviations. On the other hand, the 360-degree camera can come in handy in tight sports, offering a clear view of the Expedition.
Toyota Sequoia – 9,520 Pounds
Toyota's Sequoia SUV is a highly capable three-row SUV with a competitive starting price of $61,275. The 2024 lineup has five trims: SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Capstone. Like some SUVs on this list, the 2024 Toyota Sequoia has one engine and transmission option: a hybrid i-FORCE MAX twin-turbocharged V6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain combines the V6 with an electric motor to produce 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. The 10-speed automatic sends power to the rear wheels as standard, but Toyota also offers optional four-wheel drive on most trims.
In its standard form, 2WD SR5, the Sequoia boasts an impressive towing capacity of 9,520 pounds and a maximum payload of 1,730 pounds. For adventure-seeking enthusiasts, the 4WD TRD Pro has a slightly lower 9,020-pound and 1,435-pound towing and payload capacities, respectively. On all models, Toyota offers a multi-link rear suspension as standard, offering towing stability and smooth ride comfort. There's also an optional load-leveling air suspension system to help level the vehicle according to driving conditions.
For a better towing experience, Toyota equips the Sequoia with a Tow/Haul mode, which adjusts the transmission to offer the best towing parameters. This helps ensure that the Sequoia has the best performance and towing capability, allowing the driver to handle inclined roads and dirt trails easily. Additional technologies that can help with towing include the Trailer Backup Guide, dual display rearview mirror, and the Tow Technology package. These options give the driver peace of mind, making towing easier.
Jeep Wagoneer – 10,000 Pounds
The Jeep Wagoneer is a premium luxury SUV with a $62,945 starting price. This three-row SUV promises the brand's legendary 4x4 capability and unparalleled comfort. For the 2024 model year, the Wagoneer has four trim options: Wagoneer, Series II, Carbide, and Series III. The Wagoneer lineup uses a single engine and transmission: a 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain sends power to the rear wheels as standard. However, Jeep also offers optional four-wheel drive, helping unlock the Wagoneer's off-road capabilities.
The engine produces 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque, enabling the Wagoneer to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. In addition, the Wagoneer boasts the best towing capacity of 10,000 pounds. Surprisingly, that's the same towing capacity as the more expensive, premium, and powerful Grand Wagoneer. The Wagoneer has plenty of innovative tech, most of which can help with towing. Among these features is the Selec-Terrain Traction Management System, which adjusts engine performance, shift patterns, and torque distribution to ensure maximum traction.
The Wagoneer also has a Quadra-Lift Air Suspension System with 10 inches of ground clearance and 3.6 inches of suspension travel. Jeep also integrates the Wagoneer's backup camera to offer Trailer Hitch Zoom, which helps easily reverse and connect a trailer. There's also an integrated trailer brake control system, which can help stop the trailer using the Wagoneer's brakes.
Methodology
We sourced towing and payload data from each automaker's official website to ensure accuracy and transparency, allowing us to provide the most up-to-date and reliable information. We focused strictly on 2024 SUVs, ranking them on their maximum towing capacity. We also used manufacturer websites to gather data on additional packages like hitch guidance systems, integrated trailer hitch, and trailer brake control for most SUVs. To add depth and value to this article, we mentioned the engine and driveline options necessary to achieve the maximum towing capacity.
With this methodology comes a transparent and data-driven ranking of the best new SUVs for towing.