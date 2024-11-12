2024 SUVs That Max Out Towing Capacity: The Best Picks For Heavy Duty Hauling

When it comes to towing, numbers matter. Pickup trucks have traditionally been the go-to vehicles for drivers looking to max out those numbers, but they come with compromises. One of the key compromises is that a pickup won't have enough seats to transport larger families — for that, an SUV is required. Luckily, there are plenty of SUVs on the market today that boast towing capacities to rival many pickup trucks, and can comfortably fit a large family and all their luggage. As of this writing, some are sold as 2025 models, while others remain designated as 2024 model years.

American and Japanese brands dominate the rankings when it comes to top towing capacities, but there's enough variety within the top performers that there should be something for everyone. Whether a buyer is looking for a high-end luxury SUV with every option ticked or a practical towing titan on a budget, these models are among the best on the market right now.