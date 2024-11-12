2024 SUVs That Max Out Towing Capacity: The Best Picks For Heavy Duty Hauling
When it comes to towing, numbers matter. Pickup trucks have traditionally been the go-to vehicles for drivers looking to max out those numbers, but they come with compromises. One of the key compromises is that a pickup won't have enough seats to transport larger families — for that, an SUV is required. Luckily, there are plenty of SUVs on the market today that boast towing capacities to rival many pickup trucks, and can comfortably fit a large family and all their luggage. As of this writing, some are sold as 2025 models, while others remain designated as 2024 model years.
American and Japanese brands dominate the rankings when it comes to top towing capacities, but there's enough variety within the top performers that there should be something for everyone. Whether a buyer is looking for a high-end luxury SUV with every option ticked or a practical towing titan on a budget, these models are among the best on the market right now.
GMC Yukon – 8,400 pounds
The GMC Yukon has been given a makeover for the 2025 model year, with a suite of new tech being among the biggest changes it receives. A significant portion of that tech concerns towing, with new features including a Transparent Trailer View function to give drivers a clearer view of what's behind their trailer. Also new is a revised steering assist system that accounts for both the car and its trailer, and can temporarily adjust the steering course if it detects an impending collision.
A number of smaller towing improvements also debut for 2025, including new guidelines on the reverse camera to show drivers the direction of their trailer. Combine that with the Yukon's maximum towing capacity of 8,400 pounds, and the result is one of the most appealing SUVs for heavy hauling in its class. However, as impressive as its towing tech might be, it's outclassed in terms of pure towing capacity by several of its rivals.
Chevrolet Tahoe – 8,400 pounds
Also refreshed for 2025 is the Chevrolet Tahoe, which boasts new styling, an updated interior, and a smattering of new tech features for good measure. The same as the previous model year, the Tahoe has a maximum towing capacity of 8,400 pounds. That's slightly higher than the related Suburban, which can tow 8,200 pounds. Its existing suite of towing assistance tech is also carried over from before, but with the addition of several new features.
A trailer tire health monitoring system is one of those additions, alongside a boat ramp assist function to help less experienced boat owners get things right the first time around. New trailer-width guidelines have also been added to the vehicle's surround-view camera system, while the navigation system now takes into account the width of a connected trailer and can automatically avoid unsuitable roads. Not all of this tech is available as standard, and frequent towers will want to option the Tahoe's Max Trailering package to ensure they benefit from all of Chevy's latest tech.
Nissan Armada – 8,500 pounds
Buyers of the 2025 Nissan Armada might not get quite the same level of towing tech as they would in rival offerings from GMC and Chevy, but the tradeoff is an improved towing capacity of 8,500 pounds. This figure remains unchanged across all Armada trims, with each featuring a Class IV tow hitch as standard. Buyers of higher spec variants — either the off-road oriented PRO-4X or upscale Platinum — also gain several other features, including adaptive air suspension to keep ride comfort smooth no matter what the car is towing. A trailer brake controller is also standard with higher trims.
As well as monitoring the car's blind spots and warning of potential collisions, the 2025 Armada can also now account for trailers up to 33 feet long. With or without a trailer, the new model promises more comfort for all passengers than before, with the car's interior being updated to keep it competitive with its rivals. Some trims also feature ProPILOT Assist, Nissan's driver assistance technology, although its self-driving functions are more limited than those available on rival SUVs like the GMC Yukon, which features GM's Super Cruise.
Infiniti QX80 – 8,500 pounds
Both the Nissan Armada and Infiniti QX80 share a platform and a powertrain, and as a result, their towing capacities are identical. Much like its cheaper sibling, the QX80 can tow up to 8,500 pounds, which puts its among the heaviest haulers in the luxury SUV segment. The Infiniti comes with plenty of interior upgrades over the Armada to help justify its higher asking price, with heated seats available for all three rows and a new, unique audio system on top trims that includes speakers built into the headrests.
The QX80's towing tech is much the same as the Armada, with the new trailer blind spot warning system from the cheaper car also present here. In addition, the rear view camera also features a new zoom function that's designed to make it easier to position a trailer hitch.
The question for buyers looking for maximum towing power is whether the QX80 is worth the extra cash over the equally capable Nissan Armada. After spending some time with the Infiniti, SlashGear came away largely impressed with the improvements of the latest generation. However, most of those improvements centered around the car's luxury appeal rather than its mechanical capabilities.
Dodge Durango – 8,700 pounds
It's neither the freshest nor the most tech-forward SUV in its segment, but the Dodge Durango's raw power has ensured it still remains a key part of the brand's lineup in 2024. The Durango SRT Hellcat is still offered having been brought back for the 2023 model year, and remains unchanged from the previous year. That means its 710 horsepower V8 engine and 8,700-pound. towing capacity are carried over. The Durango SRT Hellcat is an outlier in a world of increasing electrification and emissions regulations, and now carries the title of being the last Hellcat in production after the Challenger and Charger variants were retired.
However, the Durango Hellcat also costs roughly $100,000, which puts it well out of reach for the majority of new car buyers. Buyers looking for the best Durango for towing can opt for the Durango SRT 392 instead, which starts under $80,000 and shares the same tow rating. The cheaper Durango R/T is rated for a maximum of 7,400 pounds, still a respectable figure but a long way behind the best in the class.
Lincoln Navigator – 8,700 pounds
The Lincoln Navigator sees a significant overhaul for 2025, with the brand upping the ante for both in-car luxury and practicality. Inside the cabin, the redesigned seating places more focus on the rear two rows, while for the driver, updated infotainment and new driver assistance technology aim to make everyday commutes less of a chore. The latest BlueCruise driver assistance system is also included as standard.
Buyers looking to make the most of the new Navigator's towing potential will need to spec the Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package, which boosts its maximum towing capacity to one of the best in class. At 8,700 pounds of towing capacity, the Navigator is capable of comfortably towing all kinds of trailers, and features several towing-specific driver assistance features to make those journeys easier. Trailer Hitch Assist is designed to help with hitching in a similar manner to the system that's available on the Infiniti QX80, while Pro Trailer Backup Assist offers less experienced drivers an extra layer of reassurance.
Lexus GX – 9,096 pounds
An off-road capable SUV with a luxurious interior, the 2024 Lexus GX is designed to deliver a cosseting ride on all kinds of terrain. SlashGear's review praised the car's powerful V6 engine and overall fit and finish, alongside its revised styling, which looks significantly sharper than the outgoing model. Several trims of the GX are available, and none of them are cheap. Buyers looking for top towing capacity will find the GX fits the bill no matter which trim they pick, with the entry-level Premium trim capable of towing 9,063 pounds and the mid-spec Overtrail trim boasting a marginal improvement, to 9,096 pounds.
The GX doesn't feature as much towing assistance features as some of its rivals — all-terrain capability is the main focus here — but its driver assistance features are competitive with what else is on the market at this price point. Despite losing two cylinders compared to the outgoing model, our testing found the GX felt more eager than before. Peak torque is delivered at a lower rev range than in the V8, a bonus for towing. While the Lexus isn't the absolute most heavy duty towing SUV on the market, few competitors can match its blend of trailering capability, all-terrain chops, and luxurious comfort.
Toyota Sequoia – 9,520 pounds
The Toyota Sequoia is essentially the SUV counterpart to the Tundra pickup, and much like the truck, it's highly capable when it comes to towing. Toyota quotes an official maximum towing capacity of 9,520 pounds, with that figure unchanged across all trims. A slew of towing assistance features are also offered, many of which are bundled in the Tow Tech Package, which comes standard on higher Sequoia trims. In base-spec trims, it's available as an optional extra.
The package includes a steering assist feature for greater trailer control when reversing, plus a separate Trailer Backup Guide. Retractable tow mirrors are also available, alongside a wireless camera that can be attached to the end of a trailer and feed video straight to the car's infotainment system. The built-in camera system also provides several other useful modes for hauling, including a zoom mode for the rear-facing camera to help hitch a trailer and a panoramic mode that displays a 360-degree view of both the car and the trailer.
Ford Expedition – 9,600 pounds
There are plenty of tough rivals in the Ford Expedition's segment, but the new 2025 model promises to beat nearly all of them in its towing capacity. With a maximum of 9,600 pounds of capacity on offer, the Expedition is firmly among the top performers on the market. To make the most of this capability, Expedition owners will need to fit a suitable weight distributing hitch, and won't be able to spec 24-inch wheels on their car. Without a suitable hitch, the SUV can only tow 7,000 pounds.
Ford offers buyers plenty of assistance features to back up that raw towing capacity. The Pro Trailer Hitch Assist feature can back up the car intelligently without the need for driver input, while a separate assistance mode is offered to help drivers guide their trailer when reversing. For longer road trips, Ford's BlueCruise driver assistance technology is also available on most Expedition trims.
Jeep Wagoneer – 10,000 pounds
In terms of pure towing capacity, the Jeep Wagoneer tops the standings. Its 10,000-pound towing capacity is comfortably above its rivals, and makes it a highly practical option for all kinds of heavy duty towing. The Jeep packs several towing assistance features as standard too, including a zoom function on the rear-facing camera for more precise trailer hitching. However, it's relatively light on tech functions compared to its rivals, with no semi-autonomous hitching or built-in trailer cameras to be found here.
Instead, the Wagoneer relies on the numbers to stand out from the crowd. Well, that and the all-terrain capability that buyers expect from any Jeep model. Its sister model, the larger Grand Wagoneer, is also a top performer. However, with a maximum towing capacity of 9,800 pounds, it's just about beaten by the smaller Wagoneer. That said, even the Grand Wagoneer is still more capable than virtually any other SUV on the market, and comfortably able to tow anything that most buyers will be able to throw at it.