2025 Chevrolet Tahoe Interior: Seating, Layout And Features

The Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban are two of the biggest SUVs you can buy today. These two family-hauling behemoths have been refreshed for 2025 with new looks, updated features, and more power via the optional diesel engine. On top of offering stout power and towing capability, these truck-based SUV siblings are also packed with features that improve the driving experience and make them more family friendly.

Sticking to the formula that's been successful for both the Tahoe and Suburban for years, they both continue to offer cavernous interiors, lots of plush trim levels to choose from, and three rows of comfortable seating. And as you'd probably expect, there are plenty of charging ports, cupholders, and storage options for small items.

Rivals offer similar experiences but we thought it was worth exploring the interiors of the Tahoe and the Suburban, taking a closer look at their equipment levels, available features, and hidden talents. A quick note: the Tahoe gets top billing here but we cover both the Tahoe and the Suburban, using photos of both SUVs along the way; the key physical difference is the length of the cargo compartment.

