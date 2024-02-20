3 Different Automatic Transmission Types Explained

Throughout the 1900s, cars with manual transmissions slowly gave way to those with the ability to shift between gears automatically. Early automatic transmissions with names like Hydra-Matic, Dynaflow, ZF, and Hondamatic delivered simplistic driving, but heavy planetary gear systems and torque converters sacrificed fuel efficiency. The introduction of Corporate Average Fuel Economy, or CAFE, standards following the fuel crises of 1973 forced automakers to increase fuel efficiency across vehicle lineups.

Early automatic transmissions typically had three or four forward gears, some with a 1:1 final gear drive ratio and others with final gear overdrive. As consumers and governments raised the bar for fuel efficiency, automakers developed automatic transmissions with more gears. Additional gears with closer ratios between them allowed smaller gasoline engines to remain within their optimum rpm range for increased fuel efficiency.

Modern automatic transmissions offer up to ten speeds or gears to quickly respond to engine loads and speed, but not every automatic transmission is the same. Continuously variable transmissions offer a single speed that infinitely adjusts its gear ratio as required. Automated manual transmissions use electronics to automate gear shifting, eliminating the need for pressing a clutch pedal with your foot or manually shifting between forward gears. Let's dig a little deeper into the different kinds of automatic transmissions and what sets them apart from one another.