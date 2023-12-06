Aftermarket Automatic Transmission Upgrades To Boost Your Car's Performance
While most people focus on making their car's engine more powerful when they want better performance, it's not the only part of the powertrain that can be upgraded. The car's stock transmission can also be improved or swapped out for a performance-enhancing gearbox, even if it's an automatic.
Some enthusiasts choose this mod because they don't want to change gears themselves all the time, which is part of the reason why the manual gearbox is dying, yet they still want quicker shifts and improved reliability, especially if they do a lot of track driving.
While not as common as manual gearbox upgrades, there are plenty of options for those looking to get their automatic vehicle to swap cogs quicker while still keeping it a self-shifter. Aside from replacing the entire gearbox with a different unit, there is also the option of upgrading the gearbox's internals, updating the software that controls it, and installing an uprated torque converter that can lock up more quickly and give a sportier response.
Some engines have more aftermarket transmission options available than others, and they are usually common engines with performance gain potential. Chevrolet LS V8s or the Toyota 2JZ six-cylinder are examples of engines that have a wide variety of automatic transmissions available. The aftermarket parts scene for these engines is huge and this includes completely new gearboxes too.
Dual-Clutch Gearboxes Provide Much Quicker Shifts
When looking at an upgraded automatic transmission, there is the option to stick with a standard torque converter auto or go for a snappier-feeling dual-clutch setup like the one you would find in a Volkswagen Golf R. These twin-clutch transmissions are closer to a manual gearbox in the way they operate, and this translates into more direct shifts that the occupants in the car will feel (and enthusiasts will enjoy).
Double-clutch gearboxes can also shift a lot quicker than torque converters, and they also feel more responsive when asking for gears in manual mode, giving a greater sense of control and confidence to the driver.
There are still plenty of very sporty-feeling and responsive aftermarket torque converter transmissions for those who don't want to go dual-clutch. They will feel like a significant upgrade over a car's stock gearbox and will completely change the driving experience, even if you don't also upgrade the engine in the process (although this is recommended if you want a really sporty-feeling car).
The Full Race Car Experience
For the full race car experience, you can also choose a sequential gearbox with straight-cut gears for extra durability. It produces a lot of gear whine that can rival the engine for loudness, and the shifts are always very fast and uncomfortable, so going sequential may not be the best idea if you want to still use your car as a daily.
The most extreme (and costly) approach to upgrading your car's standard self-shifter would be to have one custom-made to your specifications by a specialized shop. This way, you can not only choose all the individual ratios, but you can also have the transmission beefed up with high-strength gears and tougher internal components if you plan to use it in some very high-horsepower applications.
Some specialist companies will even be able to design and get a completely new custom bell housing cast for the transmission, although this will only add to the price of an already expensive operation as it may require outsourcing. How much you decide to spend and how extreme you want the transmission to be will ultimately be dictated by your budget and what you plan to do with the vehicle.