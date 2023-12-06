Aftermarket Automatic Transmission Upgrades To Boost Your Car's Performance

While most people focus on making their car's engine more powerful when they want better performance, it's not the only part of the powertrain that can be upgraded. The car's stock transmission can also be improved or swapped out for a performance-enhancing gearbox, even if it's an automatic.

Some enthusiasts choose this mod because they don't want to change gears themselves all the time, which is part of the reason why the manual gearbox is dying, yet they still want quicker shifts and improved reliability, especially if they do a lot of track driving.

While not as common as manual gearbox upgrades, there are plenty of options for those looking to get their automatic vehicle to swap cogs quicker while still keeping it a self-shifter. Aside from replacing the entire gearbox with a different unit, there is also the option of upgrading the gearbox's internals, updating the software that controls it, and installing an uprated torque converter that can lock up more quickly and give a sportier response.

Some engines have more aftermarket transmission options available than others, and they are usually common engines with performance gain potential. Chevrolet LS V8s or the Toyota 2JZ six-cylinder are examples of engines that have a wide variety of automatic transmissions available. The aftermarket parts scene for these engines is huge and this includes completely new gearboxes too.