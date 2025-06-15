Every Toyota Model With A CVT Transmission

Continuously variable transmissions — or CVTs — aren't the most favored transmission among enthusiasts, but for the average driver, they are actually pretty good. CVTs operate by using belts and pulleys to continuously change the gear ratio in the transmission. This gives power when you need it, while avoiding the jerky shifts of an automatic transmission. There are plenty of advantages, such as always being in the correct gear ratio for whatever type of driving you're doing, and smoother overall operation. For that, you exchange the classic CVT droning sound, since your car is being held at proper RPMs all the time, and having to unlearn the muscle memory of automatic transmission's shifts.

However, the biggest pro to having a CVT is outstanding fuel efficiency. Vehicles equipped with one of these things generally get more miles per gallon than the same car with an automatic transmission, and that's why automakers have started leaning on them a lot. Toyota is one of those automakers, and the company uses its CVT transmissions in most of its product lineup these days. You'll find them especially common in hybrids, where fuel economy is paramount.

So, if you're shopping for a Toyota and you want a CVT, the list below contains all of the vehicles that Toyota sells in the U.S. that comes equipped with one. Alternatively, if you don't want a CVT, you can still use the list below to avoid getting one if you don't want it.

