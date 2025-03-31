The 12 Cheapest AWD Sedans You Can Buy In 2025
It's no secret that front-wheel drive dominates the sedan space. They are less expensive, more fuel efficient, and virtually every mainstream automaker has front-wheel drive sedans by default. Some of the most popular sedans in the U.S., including the Honda Accord and Honda Civic, only come with front-wheel drive. However, the all-wheel drive sedan is still alive and well despite some mainstays in the space, like the Ford Fusion, being discontinued in recent years. So, if you're looking for an all-wheel drive sedan, you have plenty of options.
There are some benefits to going with an all-wheel drive (AWD) sedan. The car can put power to all four wheels at once. This allows vehicles to launch from a stop more effectively with less tire spin. It can also help get you out of sticky situations like being stuck in the snow or mud. It is worth noting that while AWD vehicles can get out of snow better, they are not necessarily safer in winter driving. That one caveat aside, the only other downsides to AWD vehicles are slightly lower fuel efficiency and higher repair costs since AWD systems are heavier, require more power, and are more complex to fix.
Even so, the benefits largely outweigh the cons. If that sounds like something you want without destroying your wallet, here are some of the least expensive AWD cars on the market.
Toyota Crown
The Toyota Crown has a long lineage, though not one always available to the American market. Toyota's latest Crown to hit the States arrived in 2023. It's a reasonably good sedan, although its status as a sedan is subject to debate. It's sort of a mixture of a sedan, hatchback, and crossover SUV. However, prominent reviewers like Edmunds file this thing under their car category, so we will too. All models of the Crown come with a hybrid powertrain — a theme we'll see a few times with Toyota in this article. All Crown models come with AWD.
The Toyota Crown's starting MSRP is around $41,440. That's a bit on the pricier side, but you definitely get some bang for your buck. A common theme among reviews of the car is that the interior borders on Lexus standards in terms of luxury look and feel. That, plus sharp exterior styling, a hybrid powertrain, and standard AWD, makes it no surprise that the car gets up there in price. There are four trims in total. The base XLE is the least expensive, and the most expensive Platinum trim is in the mid-$50,000 range.
What makes the Crown nice is that it's AWD and a hybrid. As the most expensive car on this list, it's still wildly less expensive than Mercedes, Genesis, and other luxury OEMs. Luxury-adjacent for under $50,000 isn't bad overall.
Audi A3
Audi is another car that brushes up against luxury digs while keeping the price somewhat reasonable. It does so by being much smaller than Audi's other, more expensive offerings. As the brand's compact offering, it goes head-to-head with other compact offerings like the Mercedes A-Class. That sedan comes with AWD and could have made this list as well, as it is comparably priced. So, if the Audi is in your price range but you're not a fan, there are other options in this space.
For the Audi A3, pricing starts at $38,200. All models of the A3 come with all-wheel drive standard, so the price doesn't increase. As is the norm with Audi, the appeal here is the peppy, capable engine and the fun driving demeanor. The 2.0-liter turbo four with the 48-volt hybrid system propels this little guy from zero to 60 MPH in about six seconds.
In terms of usability, it'll do fine. It might be a bit diminutive for use as a family vehicle since it is a smaller car with less trunk and passenger space. However, it'll do just fine if it's one of two cars in a family lineup.
Hyundai Ioniq 6
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the one and only EV on the list. It's related to the brand's more expensive Ioniq 5 but is smaller, hence the lower price tag. Unlike most of the cars on the list, this is also one of the few options that comes with either AWD or the rarer rear-wheel drive. Typically, rear-wheel drive is more prominent in more expensive sedans. In any case, if you're the fuel-efficient type and want to avoid the recalls surrounding Tesla right now, the Ioniq 5 is a good option.
It starts at $37,850, barely undercutting the Audi A3. For the price, you get a 342-mile range with an electric powertrain that can scoot this thing to 60 MPH in about six seconds. Reviewers praise the car for being engaging to drive while also being well-insulated from outside noise. Our 2023 Ioniq 6 review enjoyed it for its surprisingly good ride quality. That means you get the whole package. It's fast enough, feels good to be in, is quiet, and it's not a snooze to drive.
The Ioniq 6 has a few other fun features that we wish other EVs had. For instance, the active shutter system increases aerodynamics well enough to goose some extra mileage out of the electric battery, and a vehicle-to-load system lets you plug other things into the car if you want to use it as a battery pack.
Subaru WRX
The Subaru WRX is an interesting car. It works quite well as a daily driver, and many people use it for just that. However, its standard all-wheel drive system mixed with its goosed-up engine makes it actually fun to drive as well. Thus, you get a slightly lower-rent version of the Audi A3, BMW 1-Series, and others for a few thousand dollars less. Its mix of affordability and performance makes it a popular car for street racing, though that sort of activity is dangerous and illegal.
At a base price of around $32,735, it's quite affordable, considering the market it's aiming for. All models come with the turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-four, which makes 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It's one of Subaru's better boxer engines, and it really helps make the best of its AWD system. Even the top-end models use this same engine, so you're not sacrificing a lot outside of creature comforts by going for the base model. In addition, the car is fun to drive and capable enough for everyday use. Despite its performance-oriented roots, the ride quality is also quite good.
You can do significantly worse than the Subaru WRX. If you can afford it, you can get several amenities if you step up even one trim level. It'll get downright cushy if you stretch for the top trim.
Kia K5
The Kia K5 was a hit when it entered the market several years ago. Its aggressive styling is good looking in person, especially with its matte gray finish and those angular orange lights on the front. It's also interesting because the GT trim is a legitimate rocket sled with an engine that rivals the Subaru WRX in terms of power and torque. We won't be talking about that particular trim level today because it doesn't come with AWD, but the K5 is still one of the most stylish cars on the list.
In terms of pricing, the Kia K5 is a little unique. Only its GT-Line trim comes with AWD, so while we could give you the $27,000 MSRP base price, the fact is that you have to pay $29,790 as the starting price for the AWD model. The base Kia K5 models come with a turbo-four that gets the car to 60 MPH in about eight seconds, except the highest GT trim, which is significantly faster, clocking zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, according to Car and Driver.
For the GT-Line trim, you get a lot of the middle-of-the-road stuff and optional packages that improve the stereo system and add a panoramic sunroof. You only lose out on a few features from the higher EX trim, like ventilated seats and some extra tech.
Hyundai Sonata
The Hyundai Sonata is very similar to the Kia K5 internally because Hyundai and Kia base these two cars on the same architecture. For the most part, these cars are mechanically similar. Thus, if you like what the K5 offers and want something that looks different, the Sonata is where it's at. There is one big difference, though, and that's that the Sonata comes with hybrid options while the K5 does not.
Also, like the K5, the Sonata doesn't offer all-wheel drive on every trim. You'll have to opt for the SEL trim, which starts at $28,000 and goes up over $29,000 with AWD. AWD isn't available on the hybrid trims, so you only have one option if you want an AWD Sonata. It houses the same 192-horsepower turbo four that the K5 does, which means it puts up similar speed numbers. Once again, much like the K5, you can add an extra package that adds a navigation system, Hyundai's Digital Key feature, and a panoramic roof.
There are some other small differences between the K5 and the Sonata. In general, the Sonata's ride is analogous with the K5, and the car can also be a little louder at highway speeds. In return, you get somewhat better handling in the Sonata. You should test-drive both vehicles to see which one you like more.
Toyota Camry
The Toyota Camry is the most popular sedan in the U.S. and has been for the last two decades. There's a reason for this. The Camry comes well-equipped for a reasonable price and has a history of being more reliable than many of its competitors. Toyota did something interesting with it and removed the gas-only option. These days, only hybrid Camry models are available, including the ones for 2025.
Toyota's MSRP for the Camry is $28,700, just barely fitting under the $30,000 marker, although you'll definitely get there with taxes and fees. The hybrid motor is strong enough, moving the Camry to 60 MPH in about eight seconds. While it is a bit slower than the other cars on the list so far, it makes up for it in other ways. The car is comfortable to drive with a well-equipped interior if you don't mind going up a trim level or two. It's also among the most fuel-efficient cars on the list, exceeding 50 MPG even on the AWD models.
You do have to opt for the AWD model, which will increase the price a bit. The base MSRP is for the FWD model. So, you can likely expect to spend over $30,000 for one of these if you want that. Even so, it's less expensive than many competitors, which is no doubt one of the reasons why it's so popular.
Toyota Prius
The Toyota Prius was doing hybrids quite literally before they were cool. However, as hybrid cars have had a renaissance over the last half-decade or so, the Prius is now a pretty popular car among buyers. Much like the Camry, all models of the Prius are hybrids, although this badge has been doing it for a lot longer. It's become a hallmark for hybrid efficiency. The latest generation also ups the ante a bit without being all that much more expensive than prior models.
Toyota sells these things starting at $28,350, just barely edging out the Camry on our list. Compared to its slightly more expensive stablemate, the Prius does have some advantages. It's even more fuel efficient, boasting 53 MPG for the AWD model and 57 MPG for the FWD model. It's also smaller and differently equipped from the Camry, making it a good choice if you're cross-shopping hybrid AWD sedans. The interior is a little more spartan but still comes with modern tech.
Fortunately, the worst part of owning a Prius just a few years ago has improved with the latest generation. The Prius was known for taking forever to speed up, but the latest models can get to 60 MPH in about eight seconds. To wrap it up, there is very little wrong with the Prius, and it's a good option for its price point.
Nissan Altima
The Nissan Altima often slides under the radar in car conversations because it's not quite as popular as the Accord or the Camry. However, Nissan's little sedan is quite decent and is one of the least expensive sedans with AWD. You do get what you pay for here a little bit. The interior is lacking compared to more expensive vehicles, but it does come with plenty of tech and modern features. Some people like it that way, though, and certainly don't mind saving a few bucks in exchange for a simpler interior space.
For MSRP, Nissan starts the bidding at $27,000 even, but it does cost extra to equip with AWD. The car drives fine with a 188-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a CVT transmission. It's not the fastest car on the list, but it does get excellent gas mileage for a regular gas car. For AWD models, it does 27 MPG in the city and 39 MPG on the highway, for a total of 32 MPG combined.
There aren't a lot of downsides to the car other than the fact that higher-end trims don't come with as much glitz and glam as some of the more expensive models on the list. One example is a lack of dual-zone climate control under the top-end SL trim. That's not great, but it's not terrible either, and the savings have to come from somewhere.
Subaru Legacy
You don't hear much about the Subaru Legacy these days because shoppers tend to enjoy the brand's off-road segment a little more. It's their loss because you can get a decent AWD car for not that much money with the Legacy. What's nice about this car is that it covers the entire spectrum when it comes to price. The base model is much less expensive than many rivals, while the top end can include some pretty sweet features like ventilated seats and a decent speaker system.
The base model Subaru Legacy costs $25,210. That's a pretty good price considering that all Legacy models come with AWD as standard equipment, meaning there is no upcharge for it. The lower trims are powered by a 2.5-liter flat-four that makes 182 horsepower, while the top trims get a turbocharged 2.4-liter that makes 260 horsepower. This covers two birds with one stone, as the car can be a chilled-out daily commuter or one of the quicker sedans in the segment, depending on how much you want to spend.
Regardless of which model you go with, reviewers praised the car's ride comfort, especially on the lower trims with the squishier tires. The infotainment needs a little work, as it can be distracting to use while driving, but that's a common complaint about the newfangled cars of today.
Mazda 3
The Mazda 3 is a fun little car. It is the smallest vehicle that Mazda currently sells and the only sedan after the Mazda 6 joined several other Mazda vehicles in retirement in 2022. It's a shame, really, because the Mazda 6 would've been perfect for this list. In any case, the Mazda 3 will have to do, and fortunately, it is also a good car. It also comes in a hatchback. We won't be talking about the hatch, though, because AWD only comes on the sedan variant and only with the six-speed transmission.
At $24,150, Mazda is practically giving these things away. Putting power to all four wheels will cost a little extra, but it still comes in lower than virtually every other competitor in this space. The lower trims come with a competent 191-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, while the higher trims can opt for the much spicier 2.5-liter turbo that puts out up to 250 horsepower. That much power in a car that small makes it genuinely fun to drive, especially with all-wheel drive.
The 2025 Mazda 3 has two base trim levels revolving around the choice between the naturally aspirated or turbocharged engine. One nice thing is that the AWD option can be had in the base trim, while the turbocharged edition comes with it standard. You'll want to look at the spec sheet extra closely if you go to the dealership to make sure you know what you're getting.
Toyota Corolla
Currently, the Toyota Corolla is the king of budget AWD sedans. This comes with some pros and cons. On the plus side, you can get one of these new for the price of some used cars. On the downside, the base trims are pretty bare-bones, leaving drivers with what amounts to an appliance on the road. So, if you're a shopper looking for the bare minimum and want a car with zero miles on it, a new base model Toyota Corolla is right up your alley unless you're in the habit of carting around taller or heavier passengers in the rear seat.
The Toyota Corolla starts at $22,325, which is the lowest price we could find. Like the Mazda 3, the AWD is only available on the sedan models, leaving hatchback lovers out in the cold. On the plus side, the hybrid version of the Corolla also comes with AWD, making it the least expensive hybrid sedan with AWD that we could find.
Perhaps the only real downside is that the Corolla isn't built to wow anybody. Some shoppers prefer it that way, and that's perfectly fine. However, the engine does just enough to be usable, and even the hybrid version doesn't add a ton of power. The comfort is fine for a small car, and the interior is functional even if it's not stylish. The Corolla is a cost-friendly, utilitarian ride through and through.