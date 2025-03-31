The 12 Cheapest AWD Sedans You Can Buy In 2025

It's no secret that front-wheel drive dominates the sedan space. They are less expensive, more fuel efficient, and virtually every mainstream automaker has front-wheel drive sedans by default. Some of the most popular sedans in the U.S., including the Honda Accord and Honda Civic, only come with front-wheel drive. However, the all-wheel drive sedan is still alive and well despite some mainstays in the space, like the Ford Fusion, being discontinued in recent years. So, if you're looking for an all-wheel drive sedan, you have plenty of options.

There are some benefits to going with an all-wheel drive (AWD) sedan. The car can put power to all four wheels at once. This allows vehicles to launch from a stop more effectively with less tire spin. It can also help get you out of sticky situations like being stuck in the snow or mud. It is worth noting that while AWD vehicles can get out of snow better, they are not necessarily safer in winter driving. That one caveat aside, the only other downsides to AWD vehicles are slightly lower fuel efficiency and higher repair costs since AWD systems are heavier, require more power, and are more complex to fix.

Even so, the benefits largely outweigh the cons. If that sounds like something you want without destroying your wallet, here are some of the least expensive AWD cars on the market.

