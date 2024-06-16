3 Standard Tech Ioniq 6 Features We Wish More Cars Had

The South Korean automaker Hyundai, has been hard at work on electric vehicles long before the Ioniq 6. Their first model debuted back in 2009 and was called the BlueOn, but was only available in South Korea. Fast forward to today, and innovative Hyundai features are proving to be an attractive choice for those looking to go electric. In fact, some of the technology incorporated into the Ioniq 6 would be even more helpful if it were available in more vehicles across the industry.

One of the key aspects Hyundai focused on with the Ioniq 6, was aerodynamic design. The look of this sedan isn't just sleek in terms of aesthetics, but provides practical elements built into the exterior, like active grille shutters, that improve efficiency. Another feature that is surprisingly not available in all EVs, is the vehicle-to-load charging, which uses the car's battery to power several external devices. Lastly, the automaker has included the Intelligent Front-lighting System, which turns off only sections of the high-beams that will affect other drivers. We got a chance to review the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, and experience first-hand how it stacks up against the Tesla Model 3.