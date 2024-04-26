8 New EV Features We Wish Every Car Had

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Fisker as an automaker is completely cursed. The brand first appeared at the beginning of the 2010s with the wild Karma PHEV, which eventually flopped entirely. A couple of years ago, Fisker introduced a new model, still with the goal of making electrified automobiles but with a slightly different approach. The first fruit of the labor is the Ocean, a relatively affordable compact electric SUV that recently went on sale.

The Ocean offers an EPA-estimated range of up to 360 miles and up to 564 horsepower from its dual-motor setup. What differentiates the Ocean from its electric SUV brethren is its quirkiness. As well as looking like something straight out of a cyberpunk anime, the Ocean is packed with wild features, the best being California Mode. Activating it will cause every piece of glass except the windshield to roll down at once, and that includes the rear window.

This turns your compact electric SUV into a proper open-air experience. While this doesn't exactly land in the "useful" basket, it's definitely a cool feature, and it's also a pretty easy way to get a lot of air and wind into the interior quickly. Shame that the revived Fisker is in dire straights once again.