9 Of The Most Dangerous Reasons For Tesla Recalls So Far

The Cybertruck has had it rough since day one — ironic, since it was marketed to conquer rough terrain but struggles to. The biggest news of its 2019 reveal event was a stage presenter shattering both of its "armor glass" windows with a steel ball. It then appeared several years late with an unexpectedly high launch price and a slew of problems. Less than a year after release, it got hit with a recall. According to Tesla's support page, "when high force is applied to the pad on the accelerator pedal, the pad may dislodge, which may cause the pedal to become trapped in the interior trim above the pedal." In other words, the gas would get stuck if a Cybertruck owner tried to floor it, perhaps in imitation of the promotional video where a Tesla outsprints a Porsche 911 while towing one.

The official NHTSA Safety Recall Report says, "An unapproved change introduced lubricant (soap) to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal. Residual lubricant reduced the retention of the pad to the pedal." Translation: they lubed the Cybertruck in the wrong places. The recall affected 3,878 Cybertrucks manufactured between November 2023 and April 2024 — every unit manufactured since launch up until that point.

One affected owner told NBC News that once the accelerator was pinned, the only way he could stop the vehicle was by keeping a foot on the brake. "The moment I let go of the brake, it would lurch forward at full throttle again," he said. According to Tesla, the stuck pedal didn't do any harm, and it was a relatively simple fix made free of charge. However, there was a pause in Cybertruck deliveries shortly after.