Tesla Hits Pause On Cybertruck Deliveries And Safety Flaw Could Be To Blame

Tesla's newest avante-garde, stainless steel bedazzled, angular vehicle — the Cybertruck — is experiencing delivery displays (yet again). According to forum posts and X (formerly Twitter) threads, corroborated by CarBuzz, Cybertruck deliveries are delayed upwards of a week due to what is reportedly issues in production that lead to a recall.

As unfortunate as that is to Cybertruck hopefuls, it's not that out of the ordinary for EV makers to delay delivery. Ford, an automaker that has drawn considerably less ire than Tesla, has had issues getting the F-150 Lightning to full production practically since launch. Ford, however, would release an official statement, instead of relying on social media posts to divulge information like Tesla tends to do. Tesla's official press website is silent on the issue as of yet.

The reported issue with the Cybertruck is very on-brand for Tesla. According to a post on a Cybertruck forum, the delays can be blamed on the Cybertruck's accelerator pedal. Several other users on the same forum post are stating that they've also received messages from Tesla representatives informing them of the delay.