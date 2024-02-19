Is The Telsa Cybertruck's Stainless Steel Body Vulnerable To Rust?

Aside from its questionably charismatic angular design, one of the most heavily marketed traits of the Tesla Cybertruck is the machine's hulking build. But it seems even Tesla, despite all its engineering acumen, can't beat the force of nature that is rusting. It has only been a few weeks since Tesla began the Cybertruck deliveries, but multiple owners have already posted their run-ins with what appears to be corrosion building up on the Cybertruck.

Tesla says its electric truck relies on an exoskeleton of ultra-hard stainless steel that allows it to "reduce dents, damage, and long-term corrosion." It, however, appears that claims of long-term corrosion resistance may not be entirely true, at least if you are moving around in the Cybertruck in its pristine state without any coat over it. A month ago, one owner shared an image of the Cybertruck showing visible signs of corrosion appearing in the form of small specks instead of patchy growth.

"Seems like it's much more prominent on the top metal that rises above the truck bed moreso than anywhere else, but the spots are definitely everywhere in the metal," the owner wrote in an update. The owner claimed that they got in touch with a Tesla representative at the service center and were told that the company has a guideline for fixing the issue, but currently, they haven't supplied the right tools and haven't delivered such repair before. The owner was told that the service center would get in touch when the right tools and directions were made available to them to fix the corrosion problem.