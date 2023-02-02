A New Cybertruck Spotting Just Revealed Two Big Design Changes

A fresh sighting of Tesla's much-discussed Cybertruck electic vehicle has exposed some new design flourishes for the electric pickup. The Cybertruck's retrofuturistic Blade Runner visuals have already been the subject of some comment. Changes to its look may indicate the manufacturer has taken customer feedback onboard or that further changes are in store for the wild-looking pickup.

Of course, these changes could also mean nothing at all. Tesla knows how to work the media. The latest glance may just be the House of Musk doing what it does best: stirring up discussion to a profitable end. A simple but obvious change might be just the thing to get people talking about the Cybertruck again. After all, we are.

Regardless, it's been a long road for the Cybertruck from drawing board to working prototype. Any change on the way to full-scale production, currently slated for late 2023, is worth a look.