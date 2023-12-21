Cybertruck May Be In Short Supply, And Battery Woes Could Be To Blame

Tesla's fate is tied to how quickly it can make efficient, cheaper, and easier to produce batteries. It has figured out the innovation part already — thanks to the 4680 battery units — and has money to make those batteries in bulk. But, the company is having difficulty scaling up production, trailing far behind its target estimates. That could significantly push back the shipment of its Cybertruck electric ride.

According to a Reuters report that cites multiple insider sources, the crucial dry-coating process in making the 4680 batteries is proving to be a headache as Tesla struggles with quality validation and scaling up. Tesla is said to make only enough of these batteries to ship roughly 24,000 Cybertruck units each year. The report notes that Tesla has yet to figure out industrial-scale production of these batteries because of issues with the dry-coating process around the battery cathode.

In October, CEO Elon Musk mentioned that the company aims to make approximately 200,000 units of the Cybertruck each year, increasing that number to 250,000 by 2025. Putting 2024 into perspective, the electric carmaker said that the company could put close to 125,000 units on the roads. However, issues with scaling up the production of 4680 batteries have seriously undercut those numbers. Notably, the slow shift from prototype to mass-scale production for the 4680 batteries pushed the Cybertruck's launch in the past.