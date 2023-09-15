Tesla Just Axed Its Most Affordable Model Y EV

Currently, the electric vehicle giant Tesla offers four models: the Tesla Model S, the Model 3, the Model X, and the Model Y. Out of these four models and their various sub-variants, the all-wheel drive version of the Model Y is generally the cheapest one. Retailing at around $40,000, it's a good option for those who want to invest in the Tesla ecosystem, but don't have nearly $80,000 to spend on a top-of-the-line Model S.

Unfortunately it seems that, as of today, that relatively more affordable option is no longer on the table. Eagle-eyed Tesla aficionados have realized today that the AWD version of the Model Y has disappeared from the vehicle builder page on Tesla's website.

The "Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive" option is included on the list of other Model Y sub-variants, but it cannot be clicked on. You can still buy a Model Y, but that particular trim is apparently no longer available, with the only available variants being the Model Y Long Range and the Model Y performance package.