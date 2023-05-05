How Much More Efficient Is The Tesla Model Y Compared To Other EVs?

The U.S. EPA rates the Tesla Model Y RWD as the most efficient electric SUV in the market. Data shows a combined 129 MPGe; equating to 140 MPGe in the city, and 119 MPGe on the highway. Unfortunately, Tesla stopped taking orders for the Model Y Standard Range RWD in early 2021, and it has yet to return on the brand's online configurator. According to Tesla's tweet, the Model Y AWD is the most efficient electric SUV ever built, beating competitors like the VW ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach E, and Jaguar iPace by 20%.

As it turns out, there's genuine substance behind Tesla's muscle flex. The U.S. EPA confirms the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD is more efficient than the Volkswagen, Ford, and Jag. The Jaguar logs a combined 85 MPGe, while the Ford (103 MPGe) and VW (107 MPGe) lag behind the Model Y's 122 MPGe.

Still, measuring an electric car's efficiency depends on driving habits, terrain, weather conditions, elevation changes, etc. It's no different from a gas-powered car, as a lighter right foot results in better gas mileage. But if you're a stickler for EV efficiency first, you can't go wrong with any Tesla.