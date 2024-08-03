10 Of The Best SUVs With Panoramic Sunroofs In 2024

Once upon a time, cars didn't have real roofs. Early automakers would cover the interior with a canvas top or other material to help keep out the elements. Those tops were retractable in some cases, which technically serve as the first examples sunroofs. It wasn't until Cadillac put a fully enclosed roof on a car in 1905 that solidified how cars should be made. In the 1920s through the 1940s, manually retractable metal and vinyl panels became trendy among upmarket automobile owners, giving history its second type of sunroof.

It was until Lincoln in the 1950s that the automatically retractable glass sunroof became a thing. Initially, it was a dealer-installed option that added an integrated glass panel to the roof controlled by electronic switches within the cabin. As tempered glass became more common, automakers started offering retractable glass sunroofs on their vehicles. The rest, as they say, is history.

Somewhat surprisingly, panoramic sunroofs are also fairly old. Lincoln debuted the Lincoln XL-500 Concept Car in 1953 that featured a nearly entirely glass top, even if it was technically plexiglass. Over the last decade, automakers have begun popping panoramic roofs — sometimes called pano roofs — onto their vehicles to add a touch of luxury and airiness. You can't hit a golf ball without hitting a car or an SUV that potentially comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof these days, so here are the best ones to help narrow your shopping down.