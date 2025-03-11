2025 Toyota Camry Review: A Little Electrification Goes A Long Way

Somewhere, in its two-plus decades of record sales, the Toyota Camry set the definition for what we expect of a mass-market sedan. With a relentless focus that arguably epitomizes the automaker's brand, the affordable four-door eschewed anything so gimmicky as "driving excitement" in favor of what Toyota believes drivers actually need, and will pay for.

Now, with the 2025 Camry, Toyota apparently believes that rarefied list includes a hybrid engine.

Priced from $28,700 (plus $1,095 destination), the ninth-generation sedan pairs the platform — and much of the bodywork — of its predecessor with the "hammerhead" aesthetic we've seen on the latest Prius and Crown Signia. Left behind are the gas-only engines, including the old V6, and the annoying decision buyers used to have to make between hybrid or AWD.

It's a good-looking sedan, with the new headlamp treatment working well here. As we've seen before, Toyota splits the trim-walk in two: LE and XLE a little more conservative; SE and XSE a little sportier. We're talking differentiation by small degree, here, mind. 16-inch wheels are standard on the cheapest trim, quickly swapped for 18- or 19-inch versions on more expensive models. The 15.1 cu-ft trunk is a decent size, and expands by dropping the split rear bench.

