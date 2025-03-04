2025 Ford F-150 Review: Hybrid V6 And New BlueCruise Help Find The Sweet Spot

I could tell you how well the Ford F-150 has sold over the years but, at this point, that seems fairly redundant. Life at the bleeding (sales) edge of pickups in the U.S. gives Ford a perennial marketing boast, but it also puts the F-150 in the sights of every would-be challenger, whether storied or startup. A big bed and some nice seats are no longer enough to be truck royalty: these days you need technology, and useful technology, to hold on to your crown.

Officially, Ford wanted me to test out the latest iteration of BlueCruise, its hands-free driving assistance system for highways. In fact, the F-150 is the first to get the very latest update to the tech, version 1.4, though other models in the automaker's range will follow shortly after.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The truth of it, though, is that nobody is going to buy an F-150 solely for BlueCruise. And, equally true, the F-150 line-up has expanded over the years into a fairly arcane — and unarguably confusing — array of options, beyond just bed and cab size. With the EcoBoost Full Hybrid also in the mix, just where does the pickup sweet spot now lie?