5 Cars That Mazda Should Have Never Discontinued

Mazda is one of the more prominent car brands in the world that isn't a under a giant corporation. Mazda did partner with Ford for a number of years — from 1979 until 2015 — but it was never an official subsidiary of the company. Instead, the two corporations worked together to create rebadged models, like the Ford Courier and the Mazda Tribute.

Mazda created some unique models because of its independence from large corporations. Some of these were massive successes, while others weren't as successful, but still retained a cult following in the years after they entered the market. Unfortunately, no matter how great a car model was, it would eventually reach the end of its life — either through changing market conditions, government regulations, or a mixture of both.

However, even if Mazda ended these models, we're always free to wish that they never discontinued them. Or maybe the company could revive these nameplates, like how these classic cars got resurrected years later. But whatever the case, these are some of the cars that Mazda should've never discontinued.