Here's What Mazda's 'RX-7' Abbreviation Means

Japan's Mazda RX-7 is a JDM icon and was quite an unusual vehicle when it was introduced in 1978. With its unique Wankel rotary engine, it was capable of hitting 120 mph and boasted a displacement of 2,292 cm3. Specs-wise, it wasn't the greatest powerhouse of its time (though some vehicles in the RX family were certainly very powerful), but it offered a unique twist on the concept of the sports vehicle as other markets and manufacturers knew it.

Approximately 500,000 of the vehicle were sold, a testament to the successful way it blended practicality and performance, the style of a sports car with the driveability, svelte shape, and modest weight of an everyday driver. The latter virtue is largely due to the small engine, which is optimally placed in the front of the vehicle. This engine, indeed, is central to the vehicle's unique design and even inspired the abbreviation RX-7 itself.

It's difficult to pin down one irrefutable meaning of the term. It's suggested that the abbreviation denotes the vehicle's status as a rotary sports car, these words giving rise to the R and X (sports), respectively. This may be the case, but there's also a little more to the story than that.