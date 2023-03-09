If You're Buying A Mazda RX-7, Know These Things About The Rotary Engine

Every once in a while, a revolutionary new design or concept takes the automotive industry by storm. In the 2020s, it's been electric vehicles, but just a few decades earlier, the rotary engine was all the rage. Mazda was, and still is, the biggest name associated with the rotary engine, using it for over 50 years in iconic vehicles like the RX-7 and RX-8.

If you've been paying attention to the automotive industry at all, you'll know that the rotary engine didn't catch on at all like some had hoped it would. That doesn't mean it didn't earn a cult following, though. The rotary engine is a unique piece of automotive kit thanks to how it works.

Instead of linear piston motion that's transformed to rotational motion via a crankshaft, the pistons — or in this case, the rotors — themselves connect to the crankshaft and follow an elliptical trajectory through the housing. The change in packaging makes the motor very compact, and the elimination of reciprocating motion results in an engine that loves to rev it out.

Fans of vehicles like the Mazda RX-7 love the compact, high-revving rotary engine for good reason, but it's important to know that it's not without its failings, either.