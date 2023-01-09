Mazda Is Bringing The Rotary Engine Back To The US, But It's Not What You Think

The rotary engine, previously a staple in Mazda's lineup, is an engine design that foregoes the round piston and singular chamber of a regular reciprocal internal combustion engine. Instead, the rotary engine opts for a spinning triangular piston and an elliptical housing with four separate chambers.

According to Mazda, some notable benefits of the rotary engine design is its high power-to-weight ratio, relatively small packaging, and smooth operation. Rotary engines are generally also able to achieve higher RPMs — the piston doesn't have to completely change direction once per combustion cycle, so it can move faster. Unfortunately, many auto makers abandoned the idea of a rotary engine due to some major mechanical setbacks in the early days.

Chattering between the piston and the engine casing, high oil consumption, and poor low-end torque were common reasons for rejection. Mazda stuck with the rotary engine design all the way until the last production run of the RX-8 in 2012, and ended up solving many of the design's biggest issues (via Mazda).

Although nowadays, there has been a shift in the car industry towards electrification, Mazda's rotary engines in particular have earned a bit of a cult following — thanks to the highly popular RX-7 and RX-8. Now, more than 50 years after Mazda started using the rotary engine in the 1960s, Mazda is bringing rotary designs to new frontiers in 2023 through an unexpected way.