The Classic Mini-Truck We Wish Mazda Would Bring Back

As a brand, Mazda has gone to great lengths to cultivate its image as a purveyor of sporty, fun-to-drive vehicles. Case in point is its Miata roadster, the iconic rotary-engine RX-7 hatchback, and a catchy Zoom-Zoom ad campaign. But did you know that Mazda has produced pickup trucks since the late-1950s?

Introduced to the American market in 1972, Mazda's B-series was largely overshadowed by Ford's Courier, a rebadged version of the same truck but sold with the name recognition and dealership support of the Blue Oval brand. One interesting twist during this era was that between 1974 and 1977, Mazda marketed an exclusive and quirky version of the little pickup truck with a rotary engine, appropriately called the Rotary Pickup.

Besides the Wankel rotary engine lifted directly from Mazda's RX-4 line of cars, the Rotary Pickup was five to six inches wider than its piston-engine counterpart, with bulging fender flares covering a beefier-than-usual set of wheels and tires. A bespoke front grill and air intake were fitted, as were a larger fuel tank and front disc brakes instead of drums.

The Rotary Pickup's larger fuel tank would come in handy since the mini-truck was only capable of about 10 MPG fuel economy, which was on par with full-size V8-powered American trucks at the time. With the 1970s gas crunch in full swing, the Rotary Pickup's thirst for fuel was a real deal-killer, and only about 15,000 were built across all model years.

[Featured image by Shervin Nakhjavani via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]