Every New CVT Transmission Car Available In The US

A CVT transmission is a different type of automatic when compared to the multi-gear automatic transmissions that most people are used to driving. Instead of having multiple stepped gear ratios that the car shifts through as the driver accelerates, a CVT is stepless, having no set ratios. A CVT uses two pulleys (one for power input and one for output) that may be shaped like a "V" or a cone, allowing the engine to run at its most efficient speed for a given load or power demand. This allows the vehicle with a CVT to achieve significantly better fuel economy than one with a traditional automatic transmission featuring stepped gears.

A CVT is also a simpler device, thanks to the fact that it uses fewer parts, takes up less space, and weighs less. Subaru was among the first manufacturers to adopt the CVT for production cars, originally using it back in the 1980s.

A potential downside of CVT transmissions is the tendency of some of them to produce what is known as the "rubber-band effect." This is the tendency of a pure CVT to have the engine accelerate before the vehicle's speed catches up to it. Some manufacturers have attempted fixes to their CVTs that eliminate this issue at the cost of a slight reduction in fuel economy.

Toyota added a physical first gear to its CVT to eliminate the problem. This way, the CVT on the Toyota Dynamic-Shift Continuously Variable Transmission does not kick in until speeds of up to 25 mph, eliminating rubber-banding.

