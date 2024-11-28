CVT Transmission Vs. Automatic Transmission: How Do They Compare?

If you've been looking for a new car, you might have come across different types of automatic transmissions, including the traditional torque converter (commonly called automatic transmission) and the relatively new CVT (or continuously variable transmission). But given that both transmissions offer added convenience by changing the gears or engine's output for you, what exactly is the difference between the two?

At the core of every car is its engine, which converts the chemical energy of the fuel into mechanical energy that rotates the crankshaft. Then, the motion is transferred to the car's transmission, which uses a combination of gears (with a manual or automatic gearbox) to pass on the momentum to the driveshaft and, finally, to the wheels.

While that's a rather brief description of how a car's powertrain works, it sets a context about the role of the transmission: to transfer power from the engine to the wheels. To achieve this, a transmission usually employs gears to adjust torque and speed.

Now, it's either you engaging the clutch and changing the gears through the stick in the cabin, or it's a set of computers and actuators doing the job for you, which is where CVT and automatic transmissions (AT) come into play. Both options provide a convenient driving experience. However, the way they work and the driving experience they provide is slightly different.

