11 Things You Might Not Know About The Gears In An Automatic Car

When did you last think about what goes on under the hood while cruising down the freeway in your trusty automatic ride? As you relax and enjoy the open road, the intricate dance of gears is probably the furthest thing from your mind. After all, that's the beauty of an auto transmission — it does all the hard work so you can sit back and drive.

The hydraulic automatic transmission — which uses hydraulics and multiple gears to shift smoothly — has been a mainstay for decades. However, newer options have emerged, such as the continuous variable transmission (CVT), which uses a pulley system for an infinite range of gear ratios to achieve better mileage and a smooth ride. Dual-clutch transmissions (DCT) and automated manual transmissions (AMT), meanwhile, combine the best of manuals and automatics for lightning-quick shifts with a sporty feel. Hybrids have also brought specialized electronically continuously variable transmissions (E-CVT), which are designed to maximize efficiency for electric motors.

Transmission technology has come a long way from the old days of clunky manual shifts. So what are these things made of anyway, how do they manage to work together without tripping over each other, and what can cause problems down the road? Let's take a closer look at some of the most important things there are to know about your automatic transmission.